Optical Illusion: Left or Right? Which Way is the Window Facing?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are great tools to test how our brain functions. It helps in knowing which part of the brain is active. Here is a mind-boggling optical illusion that has captured the interest of netizens.

This optical illusion has baffled Internet users since it went live.

Are you ready to experience this mind-boggling optical illusion?

Yes, right?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Image

Look at the optical illusion image below.







What do you see in this picture when you look for the first time?

Is the window facing left or right?

We can also say is the window is facing inward or outward.

Not able to determine which is the correct position for the window?

Some of you will say it is right facing, while some will say it is left facing.

One user wrote, “ It keeps flipping right left, right left”.

Another user wrote, “it's just a silly trick drawing that it is not possible to fabricate”.

Who is right?

Can you guess?

Let us tell you that the window appears both right and left facing in this image.

The readers that have guessed it as right facing are correct, and those selecting the left-facing option are also correct.

Now, all of you might be wondering how both can be correct.

Right?

Let us help you with the explanation for this optical illusion.

Optical Illusion - Window facing left or right? Explained

Optical illusion plays with our brains and tricks us into believing that what we see is correct.

In this case, the image is created in such a way that if we focus on the right section, our mind will make us believe that the window is facing right.

Similarly, shifting our focus from right to left will trick our brain into thinking that it is left-facing.

It happens due to changes in our perception.

Therefore, this optical illusion is based on the perception of human vision.

That was fascinating to know, wasn’t it?

We hope all of you had a great time engaging with this optical illusion image. For more such exciting updates, stay connected to us and keep following our posts.