Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot a frog in the leaves in 9 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that engaging in such brain-challenging activities regularly can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline in adults and improve overall brain function.

How detail-oriented are you?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot an evil pumpkin in the bedroom within 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find a Frog in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene in which a frog is hiding in the leaves.

You have 9 seconds to figure out the location of the frog.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence in the form of a simple challenge.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your cognitive abilities.

Optical Illusion: Only the most attentive individuals can spot a man among the statues in 6 seconds

Did You Find the Frog in 9 Seconds?

The task of finding a frog among the leaves will test how attentive you are.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the frog within the time limit.

The frog manages to evade detection at the first glance, making it a somewhat challenging task for even the most experienced observers.

Patience and attentiveness are required to find the frog in the picture successfully.

Have you spotted the frog?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Keep looking, you might spot it soon.

Any luck yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found a frog in the leaves?

We believe some of the sharpest pairs of eyes have already spotted the frog with their excellent observation skills.

Those who are still looking for the frog can check out the answer below.

Find Frog in 9 Seconds - Solution

The frog can be spotted a little to the top left from the centre of the image. It has camouflaged itself expertly with the leaves making it hard to see.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the sharpest pair of eyes can spot a hot dog in the picture in 6 seconds!