Optical Illusion: You Have Hawk Eyes if You Can Spot Larry the Cat in 11 Seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are like a fresh breath of air that provides temporary relief from our boring mundane life. The netizens seem to have an instant attraction to engage with optical illusions in order to challenge their observation skills.

Not only that, optical illusions are a good form of exercise for our eyes and brain. Scientists have conducted studies to understand the impact of optical illusions on our eyes and especially the brain. The complex workings of the brain can be identified by the way our brains perceive optical illusions.

The magic of optical illusions is that they make us believe what we are seeing is real when it isn’t.

Ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Spot Larry the Cat in 11 Seconds?

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: TikTok / @5crazycats

This image was shared by Gosia, who is a TikTok user and has five cats as her pet. In this image you can see a bed is filled with stuffed toys of different types which include ducks, cat, teddy bear and the endearing Pikachoo.

But what you need to search for among the pile of stuffed animals is a cute cat whose name is Larry and who is among the 5 pet cats of Gosia.

You have 11 seconds to do that.

Time starts now.

Tick Tock.. Tick Tock..

The clock is moving at a fast pace, and soon it will be over.

How many of you were able to spot Larry, who is hiding somewhere in the stuffed toys?

The image is so confusing that some users commented that they were unable to see any animal hidden in the toys.

One user wrote, “I do not believe that there’s a real animal anywhere in that.”

Time’s running out.

And.. it’s over.

We believe that some of our hawk-eyed users have already spotted the cat.

You deserve a round of applause for your excellent observation skills.

Those still looking for the solution need to scroll below.

Larry can be seen peeping from under the teddy bear on the left side of the image.

It was fun, wasn’t it?