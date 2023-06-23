People with X-ray vision can spot the number hidden in the polka dots within 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual tricks that fool our brains into seeing something that is not actually there. They can be caused by a variety of factors, including the way our eyes and brain process information, the way light is reflected or refracted, and even our expectations.

These illusions have been around for centuries, and they continue to fascinate and puzzle people today. There are many different types of optical illusions, each with its own unique way of deceiving the eye. Optical illusion puzzles are as fun and entertaining as they are visually challenging.

Spot the hidden number in 9 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above image is a collection of orange polka dots on a pale orange background. There is a three-digit number hidden in the polka dots. The optical illusion challenge for today is to find the hidden number within the given time. You will get only 9 seconds to spot the hidden number. So, are you ready? Let’s begin. All the best.

This optical illusion is a test of your observation skills, so make sure to observe the image carefully, and you will be able to pass this challenge in no time. The solution to this optical challenge is provided at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it.

Spot the hidden number solution

The hidden number was 725:

