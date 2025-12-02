Personality Test: Choose a Candle to Find Out What Kind of Energy you Carry!

A personality test is basically the easiest way to figure out how you respond to things emotionally, psychologically and physically. Personality tests reveal your instincts and your feelings based upon patterns that you don’t realize, but they happen regularly through your daily life. For instance, they help indicate what you’re drawn to the most, which things you’re inclined to avoid and what feels intuitively correct (even if you can’t put into words). These choices are typically the ones that you make without conscious deliberation. Therefore, your first instinct usually represents the true essence of who you really are inside. Each candle selected demonstrates something significant about who you are, and there is no absolute right or wrong answer only genuine responses that reveal the character of who you are. Follow what feels authentic to you.

You have three different candles in front of you, so don't think about it too much. Just go with your gut feeling. The candle that you're drawn to intuitively represents the type of energy that you possess, as well as the way that you navigate through different experiences in life. Trust yourself and trust your intuition find the candle that you feel most comfortable with. A: Plain White Candle B: Brown Scented Candle C: Half-Melted Candle Choose the Seat that feels the most comfortable to you, make the decision based on your gut instinct! Answer: Choose a Candle to Find Out What Kind of Energy you Carry! Plain White Candle You exhibit clear and orderly energy in everything you do.

You approach each challenge with calmness, orderliness, and rationality. You are liked and respected by all for being predictable. You do not overreact to situations and do not create unfounded speculation; in addition, you make decisions based solely on the need of the moment (rather than the need for excitement or drama). You have a natural ability to remain neutral, composed, and focused on the situation even when others are in crisis mode. Your motto is "Keep it Simple, Keep it Logical, Keep it Peaceful.” Brown Scented Candle You are full of warm and comforting energy. Your mind is a mixture of logic and emotional awareness; it allows you to provide comfort and understanding while maintaining a clear mind. The flower represents the ability to bring sweetness and softness to otherwise rough situations, whereas the earthy colour represents your ability to provide a stable, balanced foundation for others. People come to you when they require assistance in handling both the realistic and emotional aspects of a situation.