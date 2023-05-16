PGA Championship 2023: TV Schedule, Streaming Schedule, Tickets and Venue

PGA Championship 2023: One of the most prestigious Gold Tournament in the world, the PGA Championship 2023 will be played between May 18 to May 21 at the Southern Hills Country Club in Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. It is one of the major championships in the sport of golf and is conducted annually by the Professional Golfers Association of America.Out of the four major tournaments in PGA, this is the only one where only the professionals play.

The current defending champion, Justin Thomas, who won in dramatic fashion the prior year at Kiawah Island, will be seeking to retain his title this year as well. Thomas shot a final-round 67 to come from behind and beat Will Zalatoris by one stroke.

PGA Championship 2023 TV Schedule

The championship as mentioned earlier will be held between May18-21. Some of the top contenders for the championship include: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland. John Rahm currently leads the ranking as number 1 with Scottie Scheffler closely following him at second with a fraction of difference in their Average Points.

To catch the action, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Golf, and the tournament will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS.

The TV schedule of PGA Championship 2023 is as follows:

Round Date Time Round 1 Thursday, May 18 11a.m.-1 p.m. (Alternate telecast, ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (ESPN); 1-3 p.m. ET (Alternate telecast, ESPN2) Round 2 Friday, May 19 11a.m.-1 p.m. (Alternate telecast, ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (ESPN); 1-3 p.m. ET (Alternate telecast, ESPN2) Round 3 Saturday, May 20 9-10 a.m. (Alternate telecast, ESPN); 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (CBS) Final Sunday, May 21 9-10 a.m. (Alternate telecast, ESPN); 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

PGA Championship 2023 Streaming Schedule

Fans who are unable to attend the tournament in person will be able to watch all of the action live on Disney+ and Hulu and Disney

+. A sports pass is available from NOW for £34.99 per month, allowing access to the event. The streaming schedule is as follows:

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Round 1 ESPN+ Coverage: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 1-7 p.m. (ESPN+)



Featured Groups: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Round 2 ESPN+ Coverage: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 1-7 p.m. (ESPN+)



Featured Groups: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Round 4 ESPN+ Coverage: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+)

PGA with No Laying Up: 10-1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: TBD-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes: TBD-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

CBS Round 4 Telecast: 1-7 p.m. (Paramount+)

PGA Championship 2023 Tickets and Venue:

The 2023 PGA Championship is expected to draw a large crowd to Oak Hills Country Club. The tournament is always one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour schedule, and the fact that it is being held in Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester is sure to add to the excitement.

The course at Southern Hills Country Club is a par-70 layout that measures 7,556 yards. It is a challenging course that will test the skills of the best golfers in the world. The course features a number of water hazards, as well as a number of long and difficult par-4 holes.

The tickets for 2023 PGA Championship will be available through the official website of PGA Championship and will be sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation, online registration process. Tickets for the 2023 PGA Championship went on sale to the general public on February 7, 2023. Tickets are available for all four days of the tournament, as well as for practice rounds.