Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Australia and Bangladesh battled in the 43rd ODI World Cup match, which took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Australia won the coin toss and elected to bowl first.
Australia swiftly made inroads into Bangladesh's batting order. Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but they ultimately scored 306/8 in 50 overs.
Australia's got off to a good start thanks to David Warner and Travis Head. Taskin Ahmad and Mustafizur Rehman ultimately ousted the opening pair, but Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith put on a stunning display to lead their team to victory.
Mitchell Marsh in this World Cup:
🇦🇺 8 innings
🇦🇺 426 runs
🇦🇺 60.85 average
🇦🇺 109.51 strike rate
🇦🇺 2 hundreds, 1 fifty
Player of the Match and deservedly so 👏 pic.twitter.com/NcNFXqscrD — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 11, 2023
2023 ICC World Cup Points Table
Here are the team standings after Match 43: Australia vs Bangladesh on November 11, 2023:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
PLAYED
|
WON
|
LOST
|
N/R
|
TIED
|
NET RR
|
POINTS
|
1
|
India
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+2.456
|
16
|
2
|
South Africa
|
9
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+1.261
|
14
|
3
|
Australia
|
9
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+0.841
|
14
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
9
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
+0.743
|
10
|
5
|
Pakistan
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
+0.036
|
8
|
6
|
Afghanistan
|
9
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
-0.336
|
8
|
7
|
England
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
-0.885
|
4
|
8
|
Bangladesh
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
-1.087
|
4
|
9
|
Sri Lanka
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
-1.419
|
4
|
10
|
Netherlands
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
-1.635
|
4