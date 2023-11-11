Quick Links

Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Australia vs Bangladesh; Australia is at 3rd Spot

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is what the points table looks like after Australia defeated Bangladesh in their recent match by 8 wickets. 

By Saumya
Nov 11, 2023, 19:57 IST
Get here latest World Cup 2023 Points Table after Australia vs Bangladesh, 43rd Match

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Australia and Bangladesh battled in the 43rd ODI World Cup match, which took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Australia won the coin toss and elected to bowl first. 

Australia swiftly made inroads into Bangladesh's batting order. Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but they ultimately scored 306/8 in 50 overs. 

Australia's got off to a good start thanks to David Warner and Travis Head. Taskin Ahmad and Mustafizur Rehman ultimately ousted the opening pair, but Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith put on a stunning display to lead their team to victory. 

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 43: Australia vs Bangladesh on November 11, 2023:

RANK

TEAM

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

POINTS

1

India

8

8

0

0

0

+2.456

16

2

South Africa

9

7

2

0

0

+1.261

14

3

Australia

9

7

2

0

0

+0.841

14

4

New Zealand

9

5

4

0

0

+0.743

10

5

Pakistan

8

4

4

0

0

+0.036

8

6

Afghanistan

9

4

5

0

0

-0.336

8

7

England

8

2

6

0

0

-0.885

4

8

Bangladesh

9

2

7

0

0

-1.087

4

9

Sri Lanka

9

2

7

0

0

-1.419

4

10

Netherlands

8

2

6

0

0

-1.635

4

