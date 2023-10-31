Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Bangladesh vs Pakistan; Pakistan is at 5th Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Pakistan won by 7 wickets against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on October 31, 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 in 45 overs. Mahmadullah was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 56 runs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan chased down the target in just 32 overs, losing three wickets along the way. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan with 81 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

1999 ➜ group stage

2003 ➜ group stage

2007 ➜ super eights

2011 ➜ group stage

2015 ➜ quarter-final

2019 ➜ group stage

2023 ➜ group stage



Bangladesh's wait for an ODI World Cup semi-final continues...#CWC23 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/UOTIDzKFoS October 31, 2023

Also Read:

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here is what the World Cup points table looks like after match number 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh: