Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Bangladesh vs Pakistan; Pakistan is at 5th Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Bangladesh vs Pakistan

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan and Bangladesh faced each other in the 31st match of the ODI World Cup. Check here to see what the points table looks like after Pak defeated Ban by 7 wickets.
Get here latest World Cup 2023 Points Table after Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 31st Match
Get here latest World Cup 2023 Points Table after Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 31st Match

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Pakistan won by 7 wickets against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on October 31, 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 in 45 overs. Mahmadullah was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 56 runs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan chased down the target in just 32 overs, losing three wickets along the way. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan with 81 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Here is what the World Cup points table looks like after match number 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh:

 

POS

TEAM

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

POINTS

1

India

6

6

0

0

0

+1.405

12

2

South Africa

6

5

1

0

0

+2.032

10

3

New Zealand

6

4

2

0

0

+1.232

8

4

Australia

6

4

2

0

0

+0.970

8

5

Pakistan

7

3

4

0

0

-0.024

6

6

Afghanistan

6

3

3

0

0

-0.718

6

7

Sri Lanka

6

2

4

0

0

-0.275

4

8

Netherlands

6

2

4

0

0

-1.277

4

9

Bangladesh

7

1

6

0

0

-1.446

2

10

England

6

1

5

0

0

-1.652

2

