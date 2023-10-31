Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Bangladesh vs Pakistan; Pakistan is at 5th Spot
Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Pakistan won by 7 wickets against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on October 31, 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 in 45 overs. Mahmadullah was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 56 runs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets each for Pakistan.
Pakistan chased down the target in just 32 overs, losing three wickets along the way. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan with 81 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.
7 matches, 3 wins, 6 points...— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 31, 2023
Pakistan fans, do you still believe?#CWC23 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/reRekTQXpt
1999 ➜ group stage
2003 ➜ group stage
2007 ➜ super eights
2011 ➜ group stage
2015 ➜ quarter-final
2019 ➜ group stage
2023 ➜ group stage
Bangladesh's wait for an ODI World Cup semi-final continues...#CWC23 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/UOTIDzKFoS— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 31, 2023
2023 ICC World Cup Points Table
Here is what the World Cup points table looks like after match number 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh:
|
POS
|
TEAM
|
PLAYED
|
WON
|
LOST
|
N/R
|
TIED
|
NET RR
|
POINTS
|
1
|
India
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+1.405
|
12
|
2
|
South Africa
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+2.032
|
10
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+1.232
|
8
|
4
|
Australia
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+0.970
|
8
|
5
|
Pakistan
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
-0.024
|
6
|
6
|
Afghanistan
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
-0.718
|
6
|
7
|
Sri Lanka
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
-0.275
|
4
|
8
|
Netherlands
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
-1.277
|
4
|
9
|
Bangladesh
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
-1.446
|
2
|
10
|
England
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
-1.652
|
2