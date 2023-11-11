Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: England and Pakistan faced off in the 44th match of the quadrennial tournament. England had already been knocked out of the tournament after a series of disappointing performances, while Pakistan was fighting to secure their spot in the semi-finals. Pakistan had to either beat England by 287 runs if batting first, or score 150+ runs in just 3-4 overs.

England won the toss and decided to bat first. English batsmen proved to be a challenge for Pakistani bowlers. England scored 337 runs and lost 9 wickets. Pakistan tried to chase down the target, however, its top order collapsed and the team was bowled out for 244 runs.