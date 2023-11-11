Quick Links

Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Pakistan vs England; Pakistan is at 5th Spot

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is what the points table looks like after England defeated Pakistan by 93 runs in their last match of the tournament. 

Saumya
By Saumya
Nov 11, 2023, 21:51 IST
Get here latest World Cup 2023 Points Table after Pakistan vs England, 44th Match
Get here latest World Cup 2023 Points Table after Pakistan vs England, 44th Match

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: England and Pakistan faced off in the 44th match of the quadrennial tournament. England had already been knocked out of the tournament after a series of disappointing performances, while Pakistan was fighting to secure their spot in the semi-finals. Pakistan had to either beat England by 287 runs if batting first, or score 150+ runs in just 3-4 overs. 

England won the toss and decided to bat first. English batsmen proved to be a challenge for Pakistani bowlers. England scored 337 runs and lost 9 wickets. Pakistan tried to chase down the target, however, its top order collapsed and the team was bowled out for 244 runs. 

With this, England recorded its 3rd and perhaps the most satisfying victory in the tournament. 

— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 11, 2023

 David Willey won the @aramco #POTM in his last England appearance 🎉#CWC23 | #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/aiIDftmH2K

Related Stories: 

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 44: Pakistan vs England on November 11, 2023:

RANK

TEAM

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

POINTS

1

India

8

8

0

0

0

+2.456

16

2

South Africa

9

7

2

0

0

+1.261

14

3

Australia

9

7

2

0

0

+0.841

14

4

New Zealand

9

5

4

0

0

+0.743

10

5

Pakistan

8

4

4

0

0

+0.036

8

6

Afghanistan

9

4

5

0

0

-0.336

8

7

England

8

2

6

0

0

-0.885

4

8

Bangladesh

9

2

7

0

0

-1.087

4

9

Sri Lanka

9

2

7

0

0

-1.419

4

10

Netherlands

8

2

6

0

0

-1.635

4

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept