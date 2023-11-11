Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: England and Pakistan faced off in the 44th match of the quadrennial tournament. England had already been knocked out of the tournament after a series of disappointing performances, while Pakistan was fighting to secure their spot in the semi-finals. Pakistan had to either beat England by 287 runs if batting first, or score 150+ runs in just 3-4 overs.
England won the toss and decided to bat first. English batsmen proved to be a challenge for Pakistani bowlers. England scored 337 runs and lost 9 wickets. Pakistan tried to chase down the target, however, its top order collapsed and the team was bowled out for 244 runs.
With this, England recorded its 3rd and perhaps the most satisfying victory in the tournament.
England had something to cheer about at the end of their disappointing #CWC23 campaign 👌#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/nBSixbItyf
David Willey won the @aramco #POTM in his last England appearance 🎉#CWC23 | #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/aiIDftmH2K
— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 11, 2023
2023 ICC World Cup Points Table
Here are the team standings after Match 44: Pakistan vs England on November 11, 2023:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
PLAYED
|
WON
|
LOST
|
N/R
|
TIED
|
NET RR
|
POINTS
|
1
|
India
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+2.456
|
16
|
2
|
South Africa
|
9
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+1.261
|
14
|
3
|
Australia
|
9
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+0.841
|
14
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
9
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
+0.743
|
10
|
5
|
Pakistan
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
+0.036
|
8
|
6
|
Afghanistan
|
9
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
-0.336
|
8
|
7
|
England
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
-0.885
|
4
|
8
|
Bangladesh
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
-1.087
|
4
|
9
|
Sri Lanka
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
-1.419
|
4
|
10
|
Netherlands
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
-1.635
|
4