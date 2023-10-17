Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after South Africa vs Netherlands

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: South Africa and Netherlands clashed in match 15 of the 2023 World Cup at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. South Africa was coming off two straight wins, while the opposite was true for Netherlands.

South Africa won their previous two matches in dominant fashion and aimed to repeat the performance against Netherlands, but the Dutch had other intentions. Rain delayed the game by two hours, resulting in overs being reduced to 43 from 50.

However, South Africa, who chose to bowl after winning the toss found it hard to deter the Netherlands batsmen, who registered an excellent 245/8 score on the board after 43 overs. After a slow start, South Africa quickly went from 31/0 in 6 overs to 44/4 in 12 overs. The entire Proteas top order was sent back to the stands by Roelof van der Merwe and other Netherlands bowlers.

Netherlands won by 38 runs after dismissing the South Africa for 207 in 42.5 overs. After Afghanistan’s win over England, Netherland’s shock win over South Africa was the next biggest upset of the 2023 World Cup.

However, experts predicted that Netherlands would make the game competitive and shouldn’t be taken lightly. It’s the same team that knocked out West Indies from the 2023 World Cup and had also previously defeated South Africa in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The continuing dismissals and pressure bowling by the Netherlands resulted in South Africa’s unexpected loss.

With this incredible display of cricket, Netherlands moved to number 9 on the points table .

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 15: South Africa vs Netherlands on October 17, 2023