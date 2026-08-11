Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of India to provide financial security through a crop insurance scheme, which will help farmers recover from crop damage and stabilise their income. So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2026. Quick Overview: Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ( PMFBY ) 2026 Aspects Details Scheme Name Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026 Central Government Government of India Launched By Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Launch Year 2016 Benefit Provides a 60% solar fencing subsidy up to ₹1.43 lakh per kilometre, with enhanced financial support exclusively available for SC/ST farmers to protect their agricultural crops effectively. Category Agriculture Last Verified July 31, 2026 Official Website https://pmfby.gov.in/ Official Notification https://pmfby.gov.in/pdf/New%20Schemes-english_.pdf

What is Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026? The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2026 was launched by the Government of India under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on 18 February 2016. This scheme is launched to provide financial assistance to farmers when their crops suffer damage due to natural calamities, adverse weather conditions, pest attacks, or diseases. Objective The objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026 are: To provide financial assistance and support farmers suffering from crop damage.

To help in the stabilisation of the income of farmers and make sure they continue with their farming activities.

To encourage the farmers to adopt modern farming methods Benefits The benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026are:

Super affordable premium rates: Only 2% for Kharif, 1.5% for Rabi, and 5% for commercial/horticultural crops

All-inclusive crop protection: Covers yield loss, prevented sowing, post-harvest damage, and local calamities

Uncapped government support: The government pays the remaining balance even if the premium subsidy crosses 90%

Rapid, tech-driven approvals: Uses advanced drone and satellite mapping for fast, transparent damage assessment

No-delay payment guarantee: A 12% penalty is automatically applied if claim clearance is delayed

Direct-to-account payouts: Claim money is sent straight to your Aadhaar-linked bank account via DBT

Pocket-sized digital assistance: Easy registration, premium calculation, and loss reporting right on the mobile app Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:

Any farmers growing the approved crops Khatedari farmers who have their own land Any farmers who have rented land and have the correct agreement paperworks Families sharing agricultural land, even if the property documents are under just one member's name Required Documents List of the required documents: Aadhaar Card Any official ID like PAN Card, voter ID, stamped bank passbook, Kisan photo passbook, or NREGA job card Address proof Bank Passbook Mobile number linked to Aadhaar Tenancy Agreement (only for tenant farmers/sharecroppers) Bank loan documents (only for loanee farmers) Passport-size photograph How to Apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026? To apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026, applicants must follow these steps: