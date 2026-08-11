Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, & required documents.
The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of India to provide financial security through a crop insurance scheme, which will help farmers recover from crop damage and stabilise their income.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026
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Central Government
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Government of India
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Launched By
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Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
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Launch Year
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2016
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Benefit
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Provides a 60% solar fencing subsidy up to ₹1.43 lakh per kilometre, with enhanced financial support exclusively available for SC/ST farmers to protect their agricultural crops effectively.
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Category
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Agriculture
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Last Verified
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July 31, 2026
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Official Website
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Official Notification
What is Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026?
The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2026 was launched by the Government of India under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on 18 February 2016.
This scheme is launched to provide financial assistance to farmers when their crops suffer damage due to natural calamities, adverse weather conditions, pest attacks, or diseases.
Objective
The objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026 are:
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To provide financial assistance and support farmers suffering from crop damage.
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To help in the stabilisation of the income of farmers and make sure they continue with their farming activities.
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To encourage the farmers to adopt modern farming methods
Benefits
The benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026are:
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Super affordable premium rates: Only 2% for Kharif, 1.5% for Rabi, and 5% for commercial/horticultural crops
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All-inclusive crop protection: Covers yield loss, prevented sowing, post-harvest damage, and local calamities
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Uncapped government support: The government pays the remaining balance even if the premium subsidy crosses 90%
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Rapid, tech-driven approvals: Uses advanced drone and satellite mapping for fast, transparent damage assessment
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No-delay payment guarantee: A 12% penalty is automatically applied if claim clearance is delayed
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Direct-to-account payouts: Claim money is sent straight to your Aadhaar-linked bank account via DBT
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Pocket-sized digital assistance: Easy registration, premium calculation, and loss reporting right on the mobile app
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:
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Any farmers growing the approved crops
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Khatedari farmers who have their own land
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Any farmers who have rented land and have the correct agreement paperworks
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Families sharing agricultural land, even if the property documents are under just one member's name
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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Any official ID like PAN Card, voter ID, stamped bank passbook, Kisan photo passbook, or NREGA job card
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Address proof
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Bank Passbook
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Mobile number linked to Aadhaar
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Tenancy Agreement (only for tenant farmers/sharecroppers)
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Bank loan documents (only for loanee farmers)
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Passport-size photograph
How to Apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026?
To apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2026, applicants must follow these steps:
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First, visit the official portal of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) (https://www.pmfby.gov.in/farmerRegistrationForm) and go to the “Farmer Corner” to begin the registration process.
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Click on the “Farmer Corner” and register using your mobile number and Aadhaar details.
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Fill in the required details in the PMFBY application form.
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Pay the applicable crop insurance premium online.
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Submit the application form after carefully checking all the details.
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Loanee farmers can also apply at the bank branch where they have taken their crop loan.
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At the bank, the applicable premium is deducted directly from the farmer’s loan account.
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Farmers can also visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) with the required documents and ask the operator to complete the online registration.
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Farmers may also enrol through an authorised agent of an insurance company which falls under PMFBY.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.