Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Quotes & More to share on this day

The Republic of India observes Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 9 as a day of celebration to honor the contribution of the Indian community living abroad to the advancement of India. This celebration date was established in 2003 to honour Mahatma Gandhi's arrival in Mumbai on January 9, 1915, following his departure from South Africa.

The decision to observe Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was made in accordance with the suggestions made by the L. M. Singhvi-led High-Level Committee (HLC) on the Indian Diaspora, which the Indian government established. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the country's then-prime minister, accepted the Committee's report at a public event on January 8, 2002, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, and on January 9, 2002, he declared the "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" (PBD).

The day was chosen to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 1915 return to India from South Africa. Mahatma Gandhi arrived in India from South Africa on 9 January 1915, becoming the most famous Pravasi who oversaw the country's freedom struggle and helped it become independent of British or colonial rule. He not only improved the lives of Indians but also served as a prime example of what can be accomplished by someone with clear goals and aspirations. He is depicted as a non-resident Indian, or Pravasi, who represents the potential for change and advancement in India.

What is Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and what is its importance?

How will be Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas celebrated in 2023?

The 17th PBD Convention will take place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8 through January 10, 2023. "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal" is the theme of the 17th PBD. Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in "Amrit Kaal" is the focus of PBD 2023.

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Inauguration 17th Of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Convention Diwas

Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2023: Best Wishes

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a day to celebrate the citizens of our country residing in other countries and working for their own country.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas give a sense of belonging to one’s country to the people who are settled in foreign countries but still have that feeling of the nation inside them.

A particular day is NRI Day as it brings together all the people of the country together and keeps them linked to their motherland.

A feeling of harmony and respect rises with NRI Day’s celebration, bringing together people from around the world with the same roots as this proud country.

The NRI Day is not only a celebratory event but also includes award-winning ceremonies for people who make this country proud worldwide, even non-residents of the state.

A great day is the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas marking the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa in 1915 and making this day extra special.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is an excellent opportunity for all those people to achieve great things in their respective professions across the world and make the country proud.

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023: Quotes

"What is harder to do is breaking the ties to the people, the places, and the version of me that will linger." - Ranjani Rao

"Even in darkness, there is light and that is spiritually illuminated India." - Shubhangi Gopal Kamble

"Every life is a journey, regardless of whether you stay in one place, live like a global nomad, or end up being something in between." - Ranjani Rao

“The greatest nations are defined by how they treat their weakest inhabitants.”- Jorge Ramos

“No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.”- Warsan Shire

Do you know about Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award?

The highest honor given to a Non-Resident Indian, a Person of Indian Origin, or an organization or institution founded and managed by them is the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

The goal of the award is to recognize the Indian diaspora's contributions to improving international understanding of India, advancing Indian causes, and promoting Indian community welfare. In the presence of Hon. Rashtrapati, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are given to deserving members of the Indian diaspora.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas the flagship event of the Government of India provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and to enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

