Press Freedom during British Rule: How Newspapers Like Amrita Bazar Patrika and Kesari Evaded Censorship

India will complete eight decades of freedom on 15 August 2026. Back in 1947, there was no internet at all and the news was word of mouth. Imagine if a freedom fight happened today, everyone would know about it instantly. Live updates would be everywhere on phones and screens.

But let’s go back to those days, when the Britishers were here in India. They tried to control and change many things, from railways to food habits. The press and communication was one of them.

Journey Of Indian Press

The journey of the Indian press started in 1780 with a newspaper called the ‘Bengal Gazette’. The man who started it was James Augustus Hicky. This was the beginning of print media in India that sent newspapers into the spotlight. At first, these newspapers were mainly used to share British rules and information with people.The British started the press for their own benefit, later became a powerful way for people to spread awareness, raise their voices and support the idea of freedom.