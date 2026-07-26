Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026: Features and New Anti-Cheating Rules
Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 proposes stricter anti-cheating measures, penalties, faster trials and greater accountability to curb paper leaks in public exams.
The Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 was introduced to strengthen India’s anti-cheating framework by adding strict measures against paper leaks, organised exam fraud and other unfair practices in public examinations.
It aims to enhance accountability and ensure faster investigations and protect integrity of recruitment and entrance examinations in India.
Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 is a legislative step by Government of India to overhaul country's examination framework. It amend Public Examination(Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
It introduces new strict penal provisions, fast-track judicial mechanisms and specialised investigation procedures.
Why was Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 introduced?
The repeated instances of question paper leaks and organised examination fraud have disrupted academic and professional calendars of aspirants.
These malpractices caused many exam cancellations and forced conduct of re-tests. It also causes psychological stress on students and a financial burden on public examination conducting bodies.
The 2024 Act established legal provisions after vulnerabilities were exposed by syndicates. The 2026 Amendment Bill addresses these loopholes in the 2024 Act by introducing strict time-bound investigative mandates.
The new bill is designed to protect future of millions of students appearing for national level recruitment and entrance tests like UPSC, NEET, JEE and UGC-NE. It shifts focus from penalising isolated candidates to dismantling organised criminal networks.
Features and Anti-cheating rules
The 2026 Amendment Bill introduces stringent provisions targeting systemic fraud, criminal intermediaries and compromised service providers.
-
It enhances prison terms minimum imprisonment for engaging in organised examination fraud has been raised up to 10 years.
-
Financial penalties have been raised up to ₹10 crore. If any Institutions, corporate service providers and organised syndicates are found guilty will be charged financial penalties.
-
The framework distinguishes individual student and large-scale, organised racketeering. It prioritises total dismantling of cheat networks, phantom centers and database hackers.
Fast Track Trials and Special Task Force
The Amendment Bill 2026 resolves issue of prolonged litigation and delayed investigation if any malpractice is found in any examination. It has a provision to establish a Special Task Force(STF) and Special Fast Track Courts(SFTC).
The Special Task Force will detect cases involving organised unfair means. STF is mandated to wrap up thorough investigations within a two months.
The legislation provides for establishment of fast track courts dedicated to public examination fraud trials. Special Fast Track Courts to eliminate court backlogs and ensure fast delivery of verdicts.
What offenses are covered under the Law?
The bill covers a wide range of cheating practices including modern technology-based methods that compromise transparency and integrity of any public examination. The recognised offenses include
-
Question paper leaks through unauthorised access, printing or distribution of confidential question papers before exam.
-
Database hacking and cyber fraud such as breach of online examination servers, manipulation of digital OMR sheets and unauthorised alterations of merit or rank lists.
-
Impersonation and phantom centres by setting up fake examination centres and deploying proxy candidates to write exams on behalf of applicants.
-
Complicity of service providers like penalising logistics partners, technology vendors and internal institutional officials who abuse their trust and power to leak exam papers and other materials.
The government introduced Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 to restore sanctity, fairness and faith in merit based public recruitment and admissions.
The Bill marks a shift in how India safeguards its competitive examination ecosystem by introducing financial penalties up to ₹10 crore, transparent fast track legal procedures and a specialised STF framework.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com