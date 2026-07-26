Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026: Features and New Anti-Cheating Rules

The Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 was introduced to strengthen India’s anti-cheating framework by adding strict measures against paper leaks, organised exam fraud and other unfair practices in public examinations.

It aims to enhance accountability and ensure faster investigations and protect integrity of recruitment and entrance examinations in India.

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 is a legislative step by Government of India to overhaul country's examination framework. It amend Public Examination(Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

It introduces new strict penal provisions, fast-track judicial mechanisms and specialised investigation procedures.

Why was Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 introduced?

The repeated instances of question paper leaks and organised examination fraud have disrupted academic and professional calendars of aspirants.