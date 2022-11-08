Quiz on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: This celebration, also referred to as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, commemorates the birth of the first Sikh guru. As the founder of Sikhism and one of the most well-known Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak Dev is held in the highest regard by the Sikh community. This is one of the most revered festivals in Sikhism or Sikhi.

Gurpurab is a joyous occasion that Sikhs all over the world celebrate with great fervor. Get an insight about the Guru Nanak Jayanti and more with this quiz below:

1. GuruPurab is celebrated as the birthday of which Sikh Guru?

a) Guru Nanak Sahib

b) Guru Granth Sahib

c) Guru Amar Das

d) Guru Hargobind

Ans. a

2. Guru Nanak Gurpurab marks the birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is one of the most sacred festivals of which religion?

a) Hindu

b) Muslim

c) Sikh

d) Christian

Ans. c

3. In which Indian state Gurpurb is celebrated the most?

a) Karnataka

b) Tamilnadu

c) Punjab

d) Jammu and Kashmir

Ans. c

4. What is Guru Nanak Gurpurab also known as?

a) Prakash Utsav

b) Rang Utsav

c) Kirpa Utsav

d) Kartik Utsav

5. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in which year?

a) 1396

b) 1432

c) 1449

d) 1469

Ans. d

6. Gurupurab fall in which month of the Indian calendar?

a) Kartika

b) Pausha

c) Ashvini

d) Agrahayana

Ans. a

7. What does the first event of the celebration known as?

a) Rehras

b) Langar

c) Prabhat Pheri

d) Nagar kirtan

Ans. c

8. Where was Guru Nanak Dev Ji born?

a) Punja Sahib

b) Nankana Sahib

c) Bangla Sahib

d) Rakab Ganj Sahib

Ans. b

9. What is the name of the Sikh flag carried by Panj Pyaare heading the procession?

a) Khanda Sahib

b) Khalsa Sahib

c) Nishan Sahib

d) Kirpan Sahib

Ans. c

10. The special community lunch arranged in the Gurudwaras is known as

a) Langar

b) Bhojan

c) Bhojanalaya

d) Khidmat

Ans. a

Happy and Prosperous Gurupurab!