Quordle 169 Answer Today: What are the hints, clues and solution for July 12, 2022?

Quordle 169 Answer for July 12: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 169 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 12, 2022.

Quordle 169 July 12 hints

1. Today’s Quordle begins with the given alphabets- F, R, P and R.

2. The answer for Quordle 169 ends with the following letters- L, Y, T and B.

3. The vower A is repeated in one of word of Quordle 169.

4. The vowel E is used twice in Quordle of July 12

5. Two words of Quordle 169 do not have any repetitive letters.

Quordle 169 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: Causing Death

Word 2 Clue: Abounding in or covered with reeds

Word 3 Clue: The most important essential in a discussion or a debate

Word 4 Clue: A program for drug or alcohol abusers

Quordle 169 Answer for July 12

The answer to Quordle 169 for July 12, 2022, is given below

1. Quordle Word 1: FATAL

2. Quordle Word 2: Reedy

3. Quordle Word 3: POINT

4. Quordle Word 4: REHAB

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

Quordle 163: What are the hints, clues and answers for July 6, 2022?

Quordle 162: Check hints, clues and answers for July 5, 2022

Quordle 164 Answer: Check hints, clues for July 7, 2022