When is Ramadan 2022? Why is Ramadan important to Muslims? Know First and Last Date, Time Table in India

Ramadan 2022: Ramadan, also called Ramazan, is the ninth and the holiest month in the lunar-based Islamic calendar. During this month, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk, raise their spiritual level, abstain from everyday desires and give Zakat.

Ramadan 2022 Date in India

Ramadan is all set to begin on April 2 this year and will conclude on May 2. However, the dates may depend upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of the month of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, parts of India along with some western countries, and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

Why is Ramadan important to Muslims?

Ramadan holds great significance for Muslims as during this month Prophet Mohammad PBUH received initial revelations of the Holy Quran. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is integral to the Islamic faith. Fasting is compulsory for all adult Muslims unless they are sick, menstruating, travelling, or pregnant.

Ramadan 2022 Rituals

During the month of Ramadan, Muslim families gather for Sehri (meal consumed before observing fast) in the morning and break their fast with a Khajur at iftar after the call to the evening prayer of Maghrib is heard.

Besides the usual five-time prayer and reciting Quran, Muslims offer Tarawih after Isha namaz during Ramadan.

During the last ten days of Ramadan, Muslims pray during the nights on Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power that falls on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of the month. Jumat-ul-Wida falls on the last Friday of Ramadan.

The month concludes after a 29 or 30-day fasting and is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr. On the occasion of Eid, people buy new clothes, give charity to the poor and needy, and visit friends and family.

Ramadan 2022 Timetable

Below we have provided timings for Sehri and Iftar for major Indian cities. These will change depending upon the sunrise and sunset.

Hyderabad: 05:01am, 06:30pm

Delhi: 04:56am, 06:38pm

Ahmadabad: 05:20am, 06:55pm

Surat: 05:21am, 06:53pm

Mumbai: 05:22am, 06:52pm

Pune: 05:19am, 06:48pm

Bengalore: 05:07am, 06:32pm

Chennai: 04:56am, 06:21pm

Calcutta: 04:17am, 05:51pm

Kanpur: 04:46am, 06:25pm

