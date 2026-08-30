Revamped Khelo India Scheme 2026: Know Budget, Key Features and New Initiatives
The Union Cabinet has approved the revamped Khelo India Scheme with a major increase in funding and several new initiatives aimed at strengthening sports development and supporting young athletes.
In a significant development, the Union Cabinet has approved a Revamped Khelo India Scheme for the coming five years. The scheme will run from 2026-27 to 2030-31 and would provide a boost to the sports ecosystem of India.
The budget outlay for the Scheme and Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) is INR 36,441 crore. The scheme will enhance the existing Khelo India programme and will provide additional support to athletes and sports development in the country.
The budget outlay for the scheme and ANSF is nearly eight times the previous Khelo India Scheme. This shows that the government is now focusing much more on sports development.
What is the Revamped Khelo India Scheme?
The revamped Khelo India Scheme aims to strengthen the sports system in the country. This Scheme will emphasize searching for young talent in its early stage and providing them with proper training and competition exposure among others. It will also provide a pathway for talented athletes to progress from the grassroots level towards national and international competitions.
Moreover, the programme will increase accessibility of the sport to young individuals from all over the country. It will also be aligned with the National Education Policy as it will bring sports and education together. It will also support India's sporting ambitions across events such as the Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.
Revamped Khelo India Scheme: Key Details
Below are all the key details of the programme, including budget and main focus.
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Category
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Details
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Scheme Name
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Revamped Khelo India Scheme & Enhanced ANSF Assistance
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Approved By
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Union Cabinet (Chaired by PM Narendra Modi)
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Implementation Period
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2026–27 to 2030–31 (5 Years)
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Combined Financial Outlay
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₹36,441 crore (Nearly 8x increase from previous budget)
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Primary Focus
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Grassroots sports development, talent identification, and high-performance training
Source: Press Information Bureau (PIB)
What Are the New Initiatives in Revamped Khelo India Scheme?
The revamped Khelo India Scheme will introduce some new initiatives to support young athletes from the early stage. The scheme will lay emphasis on identifying new talent and providing them proper training and exposure among other things.
Khelo India Feeder Schools: KIFS would help in finding young talented individuals in the early stage. Moreover, they will also help in getting the proper sports facilities and training.
Khelo India Utkrishta Vidyalayas: KIUV will emphasize the connection between sports and education. Thus, KIUV will provide talented students a chance to continue both their education and sports.
Emerging Khelo India Athletes: E-KIAs will become another new category alongside Khelo India Athletes Programme.
Talent Identification: In the revamped Khelo India Scheme, the talent identification programme will be much stronger. Different talent scouts and committees will play their part in identifying and nurturing the talent.
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Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com