Revamped Khelo India Scheme 2026: Know Budget, Key Features and New Initiatives

In a significant development, the Union Cabinet has approved a Revamped Khelo India Scheme for the coming five years. The scheme will run from 2026-27 to 2030-31 and would provide a boost to the sports ecosystem of India.

The budget outlay for the Scheme and Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) is INR 36,441 crore. The scheme will enhance the existing Khelo India programme and will provide additional support to athletes and sports development in the country.

The budget outlay for the scheme and ANSF is nearly eight times the previous Khelo India Scheme. This shows that the government is now focusing much more on sports development.

What is the Revamped Khelo India Scheme?

The revamped Khelo India Scheme aims to strengthen the sports system in the country. This Scheme will emphasize searching for young talent in its early stage and providing them with proper training and competition exposure among others. It will also provide a pathway for talented athletes to progress from the grassroots level towards national and international competitions.