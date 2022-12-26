Seek and Find: Can you find a heart in this image within 9 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: Finding a thing or object that is hidden in an image is the premise of a seek-and-find puzzle.

Participants in this activity have a set amount of time to find the thing or object in the image.

It is one of the best techniques for determining how observant you are.

People who pay close attention to detail will be able to excel at such difficult tasks.

You can attempt this activity either individually or in groups, which is great.

It assists you in determining your level of observation skills on an individual basis, and it can be useful in determining the various levels of observation skills among group members.

Sounds awesome, right?

Would you like to test your attention to detail?

Great.

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find: Can you find the four-leaf clover in this image within 7 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find A Heart in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a floral painting where you can see various flowers.

Where there is a flower, there will be a butterfly, and in this image, you can see three butterflies.

There are other insects also.

But, the challenge for you is to find a heart in the image and you have 9 seconds to do that.

This is an easy challenge, and an individual with good observation skills will take just about 9 seconds to find the heart among flowers.

Have you spotted the heart?

No?

Focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot the heart.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only 5% of the people can find the hidden dog in the jungle within 17 seconds. Can you?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The heart is not on the right side of the image.

Now, did you see the heart?

Those last few seconds started.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

The time is up.

How many of you have located the heart in the image?

Searching for the solution?

Then, continue reading.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 12 differences in 53 seconds?

Find the Heart in 9 Seconds - Solution

The heart can be seen on the left side of the image, a little above the center of the image. The location is marked by a circle.