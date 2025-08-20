Sh. Vinod Singh Gunjiyal Biography: Check Education, Career Details and Achievements

Sh. Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, born on 4th January 1979, is a noted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. He belongs to the Bihar cadre of 2007 batch. Mr. Gunjiyal has a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, which formed the academic basis of his professional career in public administration, enabling him to apply analytical and technical knowledge to his successive positions within government departments. Entry into Civil Services Mr. Gunjiyal joined the IAS in 2007 and has since built an illustrious career. He consistently demonstrated versatility and integrity in public service. His diverse posting history within the Bihar government reflects his adaptability and commitment. Major Career Milestones Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar (Current) In April 2025, the Election Commission of India elevated Mr. Gunjiyal as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Bihar, particularly to handle the all-important upcoming Assembly polls in October-November 2025. He replaced H R Srinivas (1996-batch IAS).

As CEO, he has the single duty of conducting free, fair, and transparent polls. These are the duties which need both an eagle eye for detail and an iron fist of leadership. Secretary, Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Bihar In his tenure, Mr. Gunjiyal was important in reinforcing the implementation of Bihar's prohibition regulations and rationalizing departmental efficiency. It reflects on his capability to construct and mold regulatory systems. His leadership in this delicate department reflected his dedication to public good and efficient law enforcement. Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Bihar He was integral to promoting livestock and veterinary services, developing developmental schemes for rural Bihar's agricultural backbone. Director of the Fisheries Directorate, Bihar

His tenure helped bring about systemic changes and sectoral development in the state's fisheries, an important livelihood sector. District Magistrate, Buxar Mr. Gunjiyal worked as District Magistrate of Buxar between June 13, 2012, and January 27, 2014, and was responsible for dealing with key administrative and developmental assignments at the district level, thus continuing to enhance his grassroots governance ability. Super Time Scale Promotion In appreciation of his leadership and sterling service record, he was upgraded to the Super Time Scale in Bihar government. It is a reflection of his integrity and the confidence he has earned among seniors and peers alike. Leadership in Public Service During his different assignments, Mr. Gunjiyal has been recognized for his productivity, clear-cut purpose, and goal-oriented governance. His extensive administrative workload across enforcement, regulatory matters, animal husbandry, and fisheries best reflects his expertise in addressing problems that involve many facets.