Shinzo Abe’s and Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Cost Compared. Check Details Here

Shinzo Abe’s and Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Costs Compared: Shinzo Abe is the former prime minister of Japan who was assassinated while campaigning in Nara on 8th July 2022. Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan.

Japan is going to provide a state funeral to Shinzo Abe on 27th September 2022 and as per reports, this publicly funded funeral is going to cost more than the cost involved in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Let us look into the details of both the events

Shinzo Abe Funeral Cost

The expected cost for funeral of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan is expected to cost around 1.66 billion yen or approximately 10.7 million pounds.

The total spending is expected to rise up to 10.9 million pounds.

It has been reported that the funeral was going to be completed in 250 million yen but the additional costs added up due to policing of the event which would cost 800 million yen and around 600 million yen would be spent on hosting the global leaders and dignitaries.

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Cost

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral cost around 8 million pounds as per the reports and it is the most expensive single-day event in the history of Britain.

The funeral lasted for 11 days and on the final day was attended by many dignitaries and active leaders from the world.

Who all are going to attend the funeral?

There are a total of 700 guests from 217 countries who will be attending the three-day event.

The funeral is going to be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris is also going to attend the event which is going to be held on 27th September 2022.

In political circles, this event is being dubbed funeral diplomacy.

The point to be noted is that the state funeral is attended mostly be former leaders, while Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was attended by current leaders of the world.

Who is Organising this Event?

Murayama a Tokyo-based event organiser was the sole bidder for the contract of 176 million yen for the state funeral.

Citizens Oppose the Funeral

Although Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s history, the decision to host a state funeral is not sitting well with the people of Japan, according to a poll, 70% of the citizens are against such an arrangement.

This has triggered protests and demonstrations in Japan in the last few weeks. It has been highlighted by the people that Japan had spent 13 billion yuan on the Olympics, which was double the estimated budget.