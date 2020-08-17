First Indian start-up firm Skyroot Aerospace to test fire rocket engine 'Raman': All you need to know

As per the official, Indian Skyroot Aerospace is a city-based startup that has successfully test-fired its upper stage rocket engine named 'Raman'. It can place multiple satellites into orbit. With the assistance and guidance of ISRO, Skyroot is into building India's first privately built space launch vehicles.

Let us tell you that there are private companies in the U.S and China. Leading players are as follows: OneSpace, LandSpace, LinkSpace, and iSpace. Last year iSpace became the first or primary Chinese private space company to successfully launch a rocket into the orbit. Last year in Summer, the third reusable test rocket of LinkSpace reached 1,000 feet and landed successfully in western China. Companies in the U.S like Space X and Blue Origin are set to rule in the coming decades.

In the field of space, India was left behind in the race to build strong private sector companies. But now with this, it may be changed. The Narendra Modi government with the announcement of IN-SPACe has opened the space sector for private participation in a big way.

What is In-SPACe?

It is an autonomous body that is Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). It would be established under the Department of Space (DoS) for permitting and regulating activities of the private space sector.

Let us tell you that for technical, legal, safety, and security, it'll have its own independent directorates and also for monitoring as activities promotion for assessing the private industry requirements and further coordinating the activities.

About Skyroot Aerospace

It is India's company that will launch rockets into Space by December 2021 with the help, assistance, and guidance of ISRO. It has named its first launch rocket Vikram-I.

The first Indian startup is Skyroot Aerospace through which successful testing of the country's first private rocket engine 'Raman' has been completed.

Skyroot builds technologies for responsive, reliable, and economic access to space. It envisages a future where spaceflight is as regular, reliable, and affordable as air flight.

About the recent engine test, rocket variant in this engine meant for and about the fuel this engine will use.

Skyroot Aerospace planned 3 rockets namely Vikram I, II, and III. The name Vikram is a tribute to the founder of ISRO Vikram Sarabhai. The current engine is meant to be the final stage of the four-stage rocket Vikram I.

Vikram I is to be powered by 3 stages of solid-fueled engines and the final stage that is currently tested was liquid-fueled one. The engine has been named as Raman and is a tribute to Nobel Laureate Sir C.V Raman. The Raman engine is powered by UDMH and NTO liquid fuels and a cluster of 4 engines that would generate 3.4kN thrust.

The Hyderabad-based space launch startup Skyroot Aerospace became the first Indian private company to successfully test-fire a homegrown rocket engine.

About Rockets in detail

Vikram I payload:

- 225 kg to 500 km SSPO.

- 315 kg to 45º inclination 500 km LEO.

Vikram II payload:

- 410 kg to 500 km SSPO.

- 520 kg to 45º inclination 500 km LEO.

Vikram III payload:

- 580 kg to 500 km SSPO.

- 720 kg to 45º inclination 500 km LEO .

Let us tell you that a Chennai start-up building India's first private smallsat rocket and ISRO will help for testing. Co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran confirmed that Agnikul Cosmos rocket would be ready by 2022.

