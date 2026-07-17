Slavko Vincic: Slovenian Referee Selected to Officiate the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic was selected to officiate the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals. Check career and other major matches officiated by him.
The stage is set for FIFA World Cup Finals between defending champion Argentina and Spain to be played at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. As important are the players, so are the match officials who will be officiating the match, and as per the latest information Slovenian referee, Slavko Vincic has been selected as the referee for the FIFA World Cup final 2026.
This makes him the first referee from Slovenia to officiate a FIFA World Cup Final. He was appointed by the Pierluigi Collina who is the head of refereeing at FIFA, Collina was himself one of the best football referees in the world.
Introducing your referee for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 Final....🥁— FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 17, 2026
Congratulations, Slavko Vinčić! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OMLJ3oA31p
This appointment adds a feather to cap of an accomplished referee like Slavko Vincic, who made his FIFA World Cup refereeing debut in 2022 World Cup at Qatar, he officiated 2 matches which included one in which Argentina got defeated by Saudi Arabia by a margin of 2-1 in Group stage.
In the FIFA World Cup 2026, he has officiated in 3 matches already, and the final will be his 4th one. He was the one who showed a red card to Ecuador’s Piero Hincapie during the match against Mexico.
Slavko Vincic - Career and Achievements
Slavko Vincic started his career as a domestic referee in 2007 and became a FIFA referee in 2010. Over the years, he has officiated some of the most prestigious games in the world, which includes the 2022 UEFA Europa League Final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, also he was the referee designate for the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, which Real Madrid won by 2-0.
He also officiated in 11 international matches which includes Italy vs Belgium in 2021 European Championship quarter finals, 2023 Nations League Semi-finals between Spain and Italy, and 2024 Euro Semi-final between Spain and France.
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