Slavko Vincic: Slovenian Referee Selected to Officiate the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

The stage is set for FIFA World Cup Finals between defending champion Argentina and Spain to be played at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. As important are the players, so are the match officials who will be officiating the match, and as per the latest information Slovenian referee, Slavko Vincic has been selected as the referee for the FIFA World Cup final 2026.

This makes him the first referee from Slovenia to officiate a FIFA World Cup Final. He was appointed by the Pierluigi Collina who is the head of refereeing at FIFA, Collina was himself one of the best football referees in the world.

Introducing your referee for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 Final....🥁



Congratulations, Slavko Vinčić! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OMLJ3oA31p — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 17, 2026





This appointment adds a feather to cap of an accomplished referee like Slavko Vincic, who made his FIFA World Cup refereeing debut in 2022 World Cup at Qatar, he officiated 2 matches which included one in which Argentina got defeated by Saudi Arabia by a margin of 2-1 in Group stage.