Which South Indian State Has the Most Hill Stations? Here’s the Answer

South India has some of India’s most beautiful hill stations, offering pleasant weather and breathtaking mountain views. While states like Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have several popular hill destinations, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of hill stations among all South Indian states. Its diverse mountain ranges, including the Nilgiris, Palani, Shevaroy and Anamalai Hills. Keep reading in detail.

Which South Indian State Has the Most Hill Stations?

Tamil Nadu is the South Indian state with the most hill stations. The state has more than a dozen well-known and lesser-known hill destinations spread across the Western and Eastern Ghats.

Why Does Tamil Nadu Have So Many Hill Stations?

Tamil Nadu’s geography is dominated by several mountain ranges, including Nilgiri Hills, Palani Hills, Shevaroy Hills, Kolli Hills, Anamalai Hills and Javadi Hills. These ranges provide cool climates, dense forests and fertile land.