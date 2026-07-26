Which South Indian State Has the Most Hill Stations? Here’s the Answer
Tamil Nadu has the highest number of hill stations in South India. Explore famous hill stations like Ooty, Kodaikanal, Coonoor and learn why the state is known as South India’s hill station hub.
South India has some of India’s most beautiful hill stations, offering pleasant weather and breathtaking mountain views. While states like Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have several popular hill destinations, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of hill stations among all South Indian states. Its diverse mountain ranges, including the Nilgiris, Palani, Shevaroy and Anamalai Hills. Keep reading in detail.
Which South Indian State Has the Most Hill Stations?
Tamil Nadu is the South Indian state with the most hill stations. The state has more than a dozen well-known and lesser-known hill destinations spread across the Western and Eastern Ghats.
Why Does Tamil Nadu Have So Many Hill Stations?
Tamil Nadu’s geography is dominated by several mountain ranges, including Nilgiri Hills, Palani Hills, Shevaroy Hills, Kolli Hills, Anamalai Hills and Javadi Hills. These ranges provide cool climates, dense forests and fertile land.
Famous Hill Stations in Tamil Nadu
Some of the state’s best-known hill stations include Ooty which is also known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Kodaikanal is popularly called the Princess of Hill Stations, Coonoor is famous for tea gardens and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Yercaud is located in the Shevaroy Hills, Kotagiri is one of the oldest hill stations in the Nilgiris, Valparai is known for wildlife and tea estates and Yelagiri is one of thr favourite destination for trekking and adventure activities.
How Does Tamil Nadu Compare With Other South Indian States?
|State
|Famous Hill Stations
|Tamil Nadu
|Ooty, Kodaikanal, Coonoor, Yercaud, Kotagiri, Valparai, Yelagiri and several others
|Kerala
|Munnar, Wayanad, Vagamon, Ponmudi, Thekkady
|Karnataka
|Coorg, Chikkamagaluru, Kemmanagundi, Nandi Hills
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku Valley, Horsley Hills, Lambasingi
|Telangana
|Ananthagiri Hills
Which Is the Highest Hill Station in South India?
Ooty (Udhagamandalam), situated at an elevation of about 2,240 metres, is among the highest and most famous hill stations in South India. Nearby Doddabetta Peak is the highest point in Tamil Nadu.
Highest Hill Station in South India
|Feature
|Details
|State with the Most Hill Stations in South India
|Tamil Nadu
|Most Famous Hill Station
|Ooty
|Famous UNESCO Attraction
|Nilgiri Mountain Railway
|Major Mountain Ranges
|Nilgiris, Palani, Shevaroy, Anamalai
|Popular Activities
|Trekking, tea tourism, wildlife, boating
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.