In the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Spain defeated Argentina with a score of 1-0. The last time it won the World Cup trophy was in 2010 when it competed with the Netherlands in the finals in South Africa. Spain has a total of 16 titles in both men’s and women’s categories.

Additionally, after winning the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup, Spain became the 1st nation in football history to have won both the men's and women’s FIFA World Cups simultaneously.

On August 20, 2023, the Spanish women’s national team defeated England with a score of 1-0, securing their maiden world title.

List of Victories Secured by Spanish Football Team

Here is the total number of titles held by Spain in football history: