Spain becomes the only Country to win Men’s and Women’s FIFA World Cups simultaneously
Spain became the first nation in football history to hold both the Men’s and Women’s FIFA World Cup titles simultaneously following their 2026 men's final victory over Argentina, building upon their women's team’s landmark 2023 World Cup triumph.
Key Points
- Spain won the 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup, defeating Argentina 1-0.
- Spain secured its maiden 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup title on August 20, 2023.
- Spain is the 1st nation to hold both Men's (2026) & Women's (2023) World Cup titles simultaneously.
In the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Spain defeated Argentina with a score of 1-0. The last time it won the World Cup trophy was in 2010 when it competed with the Netherlands in the finals in South Africa. Spain has a total of 16 titles in both men’s and women’s categories.
Additionally, after winning the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup, Spain became the 1st nation in football history to have won both the men's and women’s FIFA World Cups simultaneously.
On August 20, 2023, the Spanish women’s national team defeated England with a score of 1-0, securing their maiden world title.
List of Victories Secured by Spanish Football Team
Here is the total number of titles held by Spain in football history:
|Category
|Level
|Competition
|Titles (Years Won)
|Total
|Women's Football
|Senior
|FIFA Women's World Cup
|1 (2023)
|3
|UEFA Women's Nations League
|2 (2024, 2025)
|Under-20
|FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
|1 (2022)
|1
|Under-19
|UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship
|5 (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026)
|5
|Under-17
|FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
|1 (2022)
|2
|UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship
|1 (2024)
|Women's Total
|11
|Men's Football
|Senior
|FIFA World Cup
|1 (2026)
|3
|UEFA European Championship
|1 (2024)
|UEFA Nations League
|1 (2023)
|Under-23
|Olympic Gold Medal
|1 (2024)
|1
|Under-19
|UEFA Under-19 Championship
|1 (2026)
|1
|Men's Total
|5
|Grand Total
|16 Titles
Is there any other nation that has won both the Men’s and Women’s World Cup titles?
Yes, there is another country in football history that managed to achieve victories at the Men’s and Women’s FIFA World Cup tournaments.
|Nation
|Men's World Cup Titles
|Women's World Cup Titles
|Historical Distinction
|Germany
|4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
|2 (2003, 2007)
|First nation in football history to win both global titles.
|Spain
|2 (2010, 2026)
|1 (2023)
|The first nation in history to hold both senior World Cup titles simultaneously.
Germany was the first country to win both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles in a row. In 2003 and 2007, for women. While men won three tournaments, i.e., in 1954, 1974, and 1990. However, the country couldn’t win the World Cups in consecutive years.
On the contrary, Spain made another historic record by being the first country to win both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups simultaneously. The Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2023 and the Men’s World Cup in 2026.
Executive - Editorial
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