Spot The Difference: Can You Spot 2 Differences in 7 Seconds?

Spot the Difference: One of the most popular activities doing the rounds on the Internet is “spot the difference," in which the user needs to spot the difference between two similar images.

The activity is based on finding the difference between two images. In this activity, you will be shown two almost identical images. But there will be minute differences between the two images, and your task is to find those differences.

This activity can be attempted individually, in groups, or as a team. It has been suggested that these types of activities are best for improving concentration and boosting the observation skills of individuals.

Ready to test your observation skills with this quick spot-the-difference challenge?

Let’s get started.

Spot The Difference: Can You Find 3 Differences in 10 Seconds?

Spot the Difference - Find 2 Differences in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shown above shows three minions playing music on a big speaker. Each of them are showing different expressions. The image is split into two parts, with each side containing an identical image.

At first glance, it is almost impossible to find all the differences between the two images.

As suggested in the title there are 2 differences between these two images and you need to find them within 7 seconds.

Set your stopwatch to zero and get started now.

Try to look at the images carefully, compare both images, and try to spot the differences that come to your attention.

It is a good way to engage your brain and focus on the image for a brief period of time.

This is an easy puzzle that can be solved within 7 seconds.

Have you spotted the two differences?

Time is running out.

Better hurry up.

Tick.. tock…

Time’s up.

Curious to know the differences?

Let’s look at the solution.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The solution for the image shared above is as follows: