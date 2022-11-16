Optical Illusion: A genius can find the toad in the forest in 9 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are of three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The central theme of all the illusions is that they trick your mind.

Netizens love solving new optical illusion challenges, which serve as a means to test their intelligence among friends and peers and also provide them with a popular form of entertainment.

The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

Optical illusions are also good for improving an individual's observation skills. With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Apart from that, optical illusions find their usefulness in the field of psychoanalysis and are also helpful in determining various psychological disorders like schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Toad in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shown above is of a forest scene in which you can see leaves scattered around. The challenge for you is to find a toad in the forest within 9 seconds.

This challenge is a test of your observation skills, and the relatively short time given will prove how sharp your skills are.

Optical illusions are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Did You Spot the Toad in 9 Seconds?

Looking carefully at the image is the best way to solve this optical illusion problem. The toad may be present anywhere in the image.

A sharp pair of eyes will be able to spot the toad in less than 9 seconds. For first-timers, it will take a little more time.

Have you spotted the toad?

Hurry up.

The clock is ticking fast.

You have a few more seconds to find the toad.

And..

Time’s over.

Let’s head over to the solution.

Keep reading.

Before we move to the solution, we would like to appreciate your efforts in finding the toad.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills have successfully spotted the toad. Congratulations to all of them.

Those who tried but didn’t succeed, no worries, keep practising and it will definitely come through.

Now, let’s look at the solution.

Find the Toad in 9 Seconds - Solution

The toad can be seen a little left of the centre of the picture, it’s a small one, and due to the colour of its skin, it has effortlessly blended with the environment.