Optical Illusion: You indeed have sharp eyes if you can spot the eagle in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are the current superstars of the Internet. Netizens are getting hooked on optical illusion challenges as they give them a quick sense of achievement.

In a generation where people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have managed to not only capture their attention but also keep them hooked and coming back for more.

That speaks volumes about the importance of optical illusions in the current context.

Apart from being attention grabbers, optical illusions are also great research aids, as they are used by scientists to study the way human brains function and to detect psychological disorders like schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

It has also been suggested that regular practice of solving optical illusions improves the observation skills of an individual.

Ready to boost your observation skills?

Then, attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot a needle in a haystack in 9 seconds

Optical Illusion - Find the Eagle in 7 Seconds

Source: Unsplash

The image shared above is a view of the Norwegian mountains.

Did You Know:

Norway is also known as the "Land of the Midnight Sun" for its stunning landscape. The sun never sets in Norway from late May to late July.

Hiding in this mountain scene is an eagle, which has camouflaged itself with the mountains, thereby making it difficult to spot at first glance.

The challenge for you is to spot the hidden eagle in 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the bird in 7 seconds?

Did You Spot the Eagle in 7 Seconds?

The idea of spotting an eagle that has blended with the mountains at first glance is difficult.

But, individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the eagle within the time limit.

The time limit is lower due to the relatively easy difficulty of the challenge.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

How many of you have spotted the eagle?

And..

Three..

Two..

One…

Time’s up.

Some of our sharp-eyed users have already spotted the eagle, while other users are unable to find it.

You need to practice more such challenges to enhance your observation skills.

The solution will be presented below.

Find the Eagle - Solution

The eagle can be seen blending with the mountain on the top right side of the image. The position is highlighted using the red circle.