Optical Illusion: We dare you to spot the hidden soldier in 17 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are the superstars of creative activities on the Internet. Netizens love their share of optical illusion challenges.

There are three types of optical illusions which are literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The central theme of all optical illusions is tricking the human brain.

Optical illusions are a great way to test your intelligence as well as your observation skills.

Want to see how good your observation skills are?

Take this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Soldier in 17 Seconds?

Source: Playbuzz

The above-shared image is a vintage optical illusion that challenges the users to find the hidden soldier in the image within 17 seconds.

The scene shows a road and a river flowing by, and four soldiers gathered in one place, discussing something serious.

They seem concerned, which suggests that they might be looking out for someone or something.

As the title suggests, that someone is a hidden soldier in this image, and you need to find the soldier in 17 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Did You Find the Hidden Soldier in 17 Seconds?

The key to solving the challenge is to observe the image carefully and look for any deviation in the image that looks like the face of a soldier.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Did you notice the hidden soldier?

Need a hint?

The soldier is not present on the left side of the image.

Not much time is left.

How many of you have spotted the hidden soldier?

Time’s up.

Some of you might have spotted the hidden soldier.

Still, some users will be there who wouldn’t have spotted the soldier.

For them, here’s the solution.

The soldier is at the top of the church, which can be observed by tilting the image.