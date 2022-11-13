Optical Illusion: Can you find the pilot in 19 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions have become a part of popular culture, and apart from adding entertainment to our lives, they are also useful in determining various psychological disorders like schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

The three types of optical illusions are literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind.

Optical illusions are good for improving an individual's observation skills. With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Ready to test how good your observation skills are?

Attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Pilot in 19 Seconds

Source: PlayOJO

This image shared above shows you a busy airport scene where you can see people moving around the airport, waiting to board their flights to fly to their destination or some people who are arriving at the city on other flights.

Airports are always busy with the rush of people everywhere. The challenge for you today as you have read in the title above is to spot the pilot in this airport-themed optical illusion challenge.

Pilots are a very important part of the aviation industry, as without them flights will not take off or land.

You have 19 seconds to spot the pilot.

Get set go.

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Did You Find the Pilot in 19 Seconds?

If you look carefully, you will see that the airport is full of people, and it is quite difficult to determine where the pilot is.

Have you spotted the pilot?

Hurry up; there's not much time left.

Need a hint?

The pilot will be dressed differently than the passengers or other people at the airport.

Now, take another look at the image.

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the pilot?

Some of you might have spotted the pilot with your good observation skills, while others may still be scratching their heads, unable to locate the pilot.

Not to worry; we have provided the solution below.

Scroll below for the reveal.

The pilot can be seen riding on an airport bus, standing in front of the bus door.