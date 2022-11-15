Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot a needle in a haystack in 9 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions, or visual illusions, are mind-bending images that trick your brain. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions.

The popularity of optical illusions has skyrocketed in the past decade, which is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

Optical Illusions find their usefulness in the field of psychoanalysis. Apart from this, optical illusions are also useful in determining various psychological disorders like schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Not only that, optical illusions are helpful in improving observation skills as well as concentration.

Ready to boost your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find the Needle in a Haystack in 9 Seconds

Source: Gergely Dudás - Dudolf

This image was created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who is also known as Dudolf. He specialises in creating such pictures.

As suggested in the title, you need to find a needle in a haystack, and much like the proverbial needle in a haystack, this one is quite difficult to spot at first glance.

Did You Find the Needle in A Haystack in 9 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find a needle in a haystack in 9 seconds.

It is quite difficult to ascertain where the needle is at first glance at the image.

To solve this problem, you need to observe the image carefully and scan all the areas.

You can see, some worms, beetles, and leaves in between the haystack.

The needle is there somewhere.

An individual with hawk eyes will be able to spot the needle within the time limit.

Hurry up, the clock is ticking fast.

Very soon, the time will be over.

Did you spot the needle in the haystack?

Time’s up.

Those looking for the needle can rejoice, as we will be providing the solution below.

Before moving on to the solution, we must appreciate the efforts of users who have taken their time to spot the needle.

Some of you have successfully spotted the needle, while others couldn’t.

It happens to the best of us.

With regular practice, you can definitely fare much better.

Now on to the solution.

Find A Needle in A Haystack in 9 Seconds - Solution

The solution for the optical illusion is shown below, the needle is highlighted with a red circle.

The needle can be seen on the top left side of the image.