Only 10% of people can find the dog in this optical illusion picture within 10 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens enjoy solving optical illusion puzzles. It is a fun way for them to spend their time while also showing off their problem-solving abilities to their friends and peers.

Optical illusions are also helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills, according to research.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then, this optical illusion challenge is the best way to test.

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Can You Find the Dog in 10 Seconds?

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene where you can see heaps of leaves. These leaves are shredded by trees as it is winter and, due to the harsh cold, the trees shed their leaves to ensure their survival.

As suggested in the title, you need to find a dog that is hiding in plain sight in this optical illusion. You have 10 seconds to spot the dog.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to evaluate both your intelligence and your observation skills.

It should be noted that it is not the only method for evaluating your IQ but is considered to be a decent means to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Did You Find the Dog in 10 Seconds?

The image shows an outdoor scene in which we can see several houses in the background, a parked vehicle, and a tree that is shedding its leaves, suggesting that it is wintertime.

You need to find a dog hidden in this picture within 10 seconds.

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully.

The dog can be present anywhere in this image, and an individual with good observation skills will be able to find the dog within the time limit.

Have you spotted the dog?

Look at the image again, you will be able to see it.

Hurry up; not much time is left.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The dog is not on the right side of the image.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two…

One..

And... time has run out.

How many of you have spotted the dog?

We believe some of the users with good observation skills have already spotted the sneaky canine, while some users continue to scratch their heads in search of the dog.

Curious to know where the dog is?

Keep reading further for the reveal.

Find the Dog in 10 Seconds - Solution

The dog can be seen happily sitting in the pile of leaves, its fur matches the colour of the fallen leaves, and you can identify it by the white marks on its face and eyes.