Optical Illusion: Can you Find the Cat in 11 Seconds?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions have become an important part of popular culture as their popularity has skyrocketed in the past decade. More and more users are getting hooked on solving optical illusion challenges.

There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind.

Optical illusions are good for improving an individual's observation skills. With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Apart from this, optical illusions are also useful in determining various psychological disorders like schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Want to know how good your skills of observation are?

Then, attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Cat in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. A similar test is conducted here, where you have to find the cat in the above-given picture within 11 seconds.

Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Did You Know:

Persian cats are one of the most popular cat breeds in the world.

Did You Find the Cat in 11 Seconds?

If you look at the image carefully, you will see that it is a backyard scene on a sunny day. A huge tree can be seen in the large backyard.

The challenge that you need to complete is to find the cat, which is present somewhere in this picture.

It is not seen at first glance as it has blended with the environment, and the image is captured at such a moment that for a first timer it becomes tough to find the cat.

Before we move on to the solution, we would like to give a big round of applause to those who have spotted the cat. You have got hawk eyes. Keep rocking.

Now, let’s see where the cat is.

Find the Cat in 11 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen sitting at the base of the huge tree. Due to its coat colour, it has blended in with the tree bark, and the sunlight falling on the tree makes it almost impossible to detect at first glance.