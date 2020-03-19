Spring 2020: Google celebrates the onset of the season with an illustrious doodle

Spring is one of the four seasons following winter season and preceding summer. It is the season when flowers bloom. Spring 2020 in Northern Hemisphere will begin on March 20 and will end on June 21, while in Southern Hemisphere spring usually begins from September 21 and ends on December 21. However, the dates may vary every year. To mark the onset of the spring season, Google on Thursday made an illustrious doodle. The Google doodle represents the spring season with an endearing parachute and a clear blue sky.

It can be said that Google doodle marked the onset of the spring season with the colours that represent the nature i.e., blue, green and brown. The parachute consists of leaves, flowers and water droplets. In addition to this, a cute little bunny can be seen peeping out of the parachute.

The spring season is well associated with several ideas such as rejuvenation, renewal and growth. In the spring season, fresh buds bloom, animals come out on earth after the winter season and the earth seems to be full of life again with colours of joy. The temperature slowly rises and the farmers also plant seeds for their crops during this season. During this season, the days and nights are almost of the same duration i.e., 12 hours. But, as soon as the spring season steps towards the summer season, the equivalency between the days and nights hamper. Days become longer in comparison to the nights.

In astronomical terms, the spring or the fall season is the period between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. This year, as per the reports, the spring season has arrived a bit earlier in the last 124 years. It is surprising to note that in the Northern Hemisphere the spring season has arrived while in the Southern Hemisphere it is still autumn season.