Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 7th June 2021
Exams like UPSC Civil Services, SSC CGL, CHSL, RRB, IBPS PO etc are just around the corner. Solve the questions below based on static GK and Current Events to be prepared for such exams.
- FAO is an agency of
- WHO
- UNO
- UNICEF
- UNESCO
Ans.b
Explanation: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.
- Choose the correct statement about FAO
i) It has a Latin motto, fiat panis which translates as "let there be bread"
ii) It has 194 Member Nations, two associate members and one member organization
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: It has 194 Member Nations, two associate members and one member organization, the European Union. Its Latin motto is 'fiat panis' which translates as "let there be bread".
- Where is FAO's headquarter located?
- Geneva
- New York
- Rome
- Athens
Ans. c
Explanation: FAO is headquartered in Rome, Italy. FAO is present in over 130 countries now. Know about Food and Agriculture Organization here
- What is the theme of World Food Safety Day 2021?
- Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow
- Food Safety, everyone's business
- Food today, Healthy tomorrow
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: The theme this year is ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’. It is observed on June 7 every year.
- Which battle was won by Prithviraj Chauhan from Muhammad Ghori
- Third Battle of Taraori
- First Battle of Taraori
- Second Battle of Taraori
- All of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: Prithvi Raj Chauhan won the first battle of Taraori or battle of Tarain but lost the second battle of Tarain.
Read| GK Questions and Answers on Prithviraj Chauhan
- Recently the only case of which kind of bird flu has been found in China?
- H10N3
- H5N1
- H7N9
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: China has recently reported the first case of H10N3 Bird Flu infection in humans.
- When is World Ocean Day observed?
- June 9
- June 8
- June 7
- June 10
Ans. b
Explanation: World Oceans Day is observed on June 8 every year. It is observed to spread awareness about the role of oceans on Earth.
Read| World Oceans Day 2021: Know about this year's theme, history & significance of this day here
- What is the theme of World Oceans Day 2021?
- The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods
- Gender and Oceans
- Preventing plastic pollution & encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: The theme for World Oceans Day 2021 is " The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods". The focus of this year's theme is on the life and livelihood that the ocean sustains.
Read| Kannada Language: 7 amazing facts about one of India’s most unique language
- When was World Oceans Day proposed?
- Earth Summit in 1992
- UN General Assembly 2008
- COP12
- COP1
Ans. a
Explanation: The concept of World Ocean Day was proposed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.
- Choose the correct statement from those listed below:
i) India has many official languages but only Hindi is the national language
ii) Bhojpuri has been recently included in the Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. d
Explanation: At the State and Central levels, India has official languages but there is no National language. The Government of India has adopted Hindi as the official language with English as a provincial official sub-language. Bhojpuri has not been included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.