Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 7th June 2021

FAO is an agency of

WHO UNO UNICEF UNESCO

Ans.b

Explanation: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.

Choose the correct statement about FAO

i) It has a Latin motto, fiat panis which translates as "let there be bread"

ii) It has 194 Member Nations, two associate members and one member organization

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: It has 194 Member Nations, two associate members and one member organization, the European Union. Its Latin motto is 'fiat panis' which translates as "let there be bread".

Where is FAO's headquarter located?

Geneva New York Rome Athens

Ans. c

Explanation: FAO is headquartered in Rome, Italy. FAO is present in over 130 countries now. Know about Food and Agriculture Organization here

What is the theme of World Food Safety Day 2021?

Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow Food Safety, everyone's business Food today, Healthy tomorrow None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The theme this year is ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’. It is observed on June 7 every year.

Which battle was won by Prithviraj Chauhan from Muhammad Ghori

Third Battle of Taraori First Battle of Taraori Second Battle of Taraori All of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Prithvi Raj Chauhan won the first battle of Taraori or battle of Tarain but lost the second battle of Tarain.

Recently the only case of which kind of bird flu has been found in China?

H10N3 H5N1 H7N9 None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: China has recently reported the first case of H10N3 Bird Flu infection in humans.

When is World Ocean Day observed?

June 9 June 8 June 7 June 10

Ans. b

Explanation: World Oceans Day is observed on June 8 every year. It is observed to spread awareness about the role of oceans on Earth.

What is the theme of World Oceans Day 2021?

The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods Gender and Oceans Preventing plastic pollution & encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The theme for World Oceans Day 2021 is " The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods". The focus of this year's theme is on the life and livelihood that the ocean sustains.

When was World Oceans Day proposed?

Earth Summit in 1992 UN General Assembly 2008 COP12 COP1

Ans. a

Explanation: The concept of World Ocean Day was proposed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

Choose the correct statement from those listed below:

i) India has many official languages but only Hindi is the national language

ii) Bhojpuri has been recently included in the Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: At the State and Central levels, India has official languages but there is no National language. The Government of India has adopted Hindi as the official language with English as a provincial official sub-language. Bhojpuri has not been included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

