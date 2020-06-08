World Oceans Day 2020: Current Theme, History & Importance

World Oceans Day 2020: As we know that the whole world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic, we are concerned only with public health risks and not of the ocean. But the ocean health somewhere tied to our health. According to UN, some organisms are discovered at extreme depths that are used to speed up the detection of COVID-19 and with this, we should learn that it is the environment only that could give a solution to humankind.

The day provides a unique opportunity not only in honouring but also in conserving and in protecting our ocean. Every year it is observed on 8 June, to raise global awareness about the importance of the ocean in our lives and the ways through which we can protect it.

It's an individual's duty to participate and to contribute in protecting and preserving our shared ocean. So, it is desirable to do get together with our family, friends and community to create a better future for our planet.

It is rightly said that "Without water, our planet would be one of the billions of lifeless rocks floating endlessly in the vastness of the inky-black void."— Fabien Cousteau

The oceans are the lungs of our planet; provide oxygen for breathing, a major source of food & medicine and a critical part of the biosphere. We know that the 3/4th part of our whole earth is full of water; it is our responsibility to save our ocean and marine life from the danger of global warming.

No doubt World Oceans Day is a big step to save the equilibrium of water and lives on earth.

World Oceans Day 2020: Theme

The theme for World Oceans Day 2020 is "Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean".

The theme focuses on the Innovation that relates to the introduction of new methods, ideas, or products. This year the celebration will take place as a virtual event produced in partnership with Ocean Global.

The theme for World Oceans Day 2019 was “Gender and Oceans”.

The Theme of World Oceans Day 2018 was “Preventing plastic pollution and encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean”.

Pollution through plastic causes severe harm to marine life.

- 80% of all pollution in the ocean comes from the land.

- Per year around 8 million tonnes of plastics end up in the ocean.

- Around 1 million seabirds and about 100,000 marine animals life per year are affected by plastic pollution.

So, it is obvious that fish eat plastic and we eat fish.

This day is celebrated every year with a proper theme to give knowledge about the ocean and its effects on the daily life of the people.

World Oceans Day: History

The concept of World Ocean Day was proposed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. Officially World Ocean Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008 to be celebrated worldwide annually on 8 June to resolve the problems of oceans and also to save ocean water.

On 8 June, 2009, the day was officially declared by the United Nations General Assembly by its resolution 63/111.

Even for engaging more youth in the campaign and for saving ocean water several messages are spread through social media.

Importance of Ocean

- Oceans are the lifeblood of the planet Earth and humankind.

- Ocean holds 97% of our planet's water.

- According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there are over 332,519,000 cubic miles of water on the planet. A cubic mile is the volume of a cube measuring one mile on each side

- About 30% of carbon dioxide produced by humans is absorbed by the oceans, buffering the impacts of global warming.

- Ocean provides a good range of goods and services that are an integral part of our health, economies and also for our weather like fisheries, shipping routes etc.

- Oceans are an integral part of our water cycle.

- Ocean controls temperature and weather by absorbing over half the heat reaching the Earth from the sun.

- A vast amount of greenhouse gas that is carbon dioxide (CO2) is absorbed by ocean water and help human in tackling the problem of global warming and climate change.

- Marine plants also produce half of the oxygen that we and all other land animals breathe.

- The world's largest source of protein is served by the oceans. More than 3 billion people depending upon the oceans as their primary source of protein.

- The ocean is home to the greatest abundance of life on our planet.

- Ocean is a place where we swim, surf, sail, dive etc.

- The ocean provides jobs to fishermen, lifeguards, surf instructors, harbours, (free) diving schools, marine-based tour operators, water sports businesses, holiday accommodations, and sailors.

- Do you know that over 3 billion people depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods?

Therefore, we can’t ignore that

"Water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans." — Jacques Yves Cousteau, Oceanographer

At last

"The real cure for our environmental problems is to understand that our job is to salvage Mother Nature. We are facing a formidable enemy in this field. It is the hunters... and to convince them to leave their guns on the wall is going to be very difficult." — Jacques Yves Cousteau, Oceanographer

Save Ocean! Save Water!

