Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 23rd February 2021

The GK questions and answers have been prepared taking into account the type and category of questions asked in various competitive exams like UPSC, SSC etc. Take a look below.

What are coelacanths?

A dinosaur A fish A spider A snake

Ans. b

Explanation: Coelacanth is a giant fish regarded as an iconic example of a "living fossil".

Choose the correct statement about Coelacanth from the statements listed below:

i) It is an ancient white shark

ii) The fossils of this fish found are estimated to be from Cretaceous era

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Coelacanth is a great white shark sized fish and not a shark itself. It is said to be a living fossil and the oldest fossils found range to the Cretaceous era. What is Coelacanth?

Which act of CrPC contains information about Transit Anticipatory Bail?

Section 438 Section 432 Section 436 None of the above

Ans.d

Explanation: There is no concept of Transit Anticipatory Bail in the CrPC. The reason why these concepts do not have a specific or a single source of provision is mainly because the concept is a "judge made law".

What happens in case of the absence of Anticipatory Transit Bail?

i) The police can arrest a person from his hometown but the person has the opportunity to apply for a bail

ii) The police can arrest a person from their home town without giving them the opportunity to apply for a bail.

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: In absence of transit anticipatory bail, the police of some other state can arrest a person from their home town without granting them an opportunity to apply. The only option left with the person would be to apply for a regular bail and once arrested to be taken into the state where the case is registered.

Related Article| What is Anticipatory Transit Bail? All you need to know

Choose the correct statement about the Major Port Authorities Bill 2020

i) The Bill would replace the Major Port Trusts Act of 1963

ii) It is yet to be passed in Rajya Sabha

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Rajya Sabha passed the Major Port Authorities Bill 2020 on 10 February 2020. The Bill will replace the Major Port Trusts Act of 1963.

Who introduced the Major Port Authorities Bill 2020 and where?

Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha Nitin Gadkari in Lok Sabha Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

Ans. a

Explanation: Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the Bill in Lok Sabha on March 12, 2020. Read| What is Major Port Authorities Bill 2020

Which country does Twitter find its origin in?

USA UK Japan South Korea

Ans. a

Explanation: Twitter is a micro blogging site based in the USA. Read all about Twitter Diplomacy here

Choose the correct statement about turtles from those listed below:

They have club like forelegs They are herbivorous animals They have a life span of 150 years They are larger than tortoises weighing up to 700 kilograms

Ans. d

Explanation: Turtles have flippers or webbed feet and are omnivorous animals. They have a shorter life span of almost 20-40 years. Get to know the difference between Turtle and Tortoise

The state that is hosting Khelo India University Games this year is?

Karnataka Uttar Pradesh Gujarat Maharashtra

Ans. a

Explanation: Karnataka will be hosting the second Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021.

As per which state government, women would get the co-ownership rights to the ancestral property of their husbands?

Kerala Uttarakhand Maharashtra Tamil Nadu

Ans. b

Explanation: The Uttarakhand state government has brought an ordinance that will give co-ownership rights to the women in the ancestral property of their husbands.

Also read| Play Daily Static GK and Current Events Quiz here