Strawberry Moon June 2021: Date, Timings, Visibility in India and how is it named & formed

The months of May and June have delighted skywatchers and astronomers with various cosmic events. Now on 24 June, 2021 a full Moon, another event is coming up. Get ready to witness it.

The Full Moon in June and the last full Moon of the Spring season is known as Strawberry Moon. It will rise when the Sun will dip below the horizon. As per NASA, around this time, the full Moon will appear for about 3 days.

When Supermoon occurs?

It occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. It is known as Perigee. It looks slightly brighter and larger than a typical full moon.

Summer Solstice 2021: Longest day of the year coincides with International Yoga Day

Timing and Date of appearing Fullmoon in India

As per NASA, the full Moon will appear on 24 June, 2021, and will occur opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:40 PM EDT.

That is it will occur on Thursday for much of the Earth, from India Standard Time to eastward to Line Islands Time and according to the International Dateline, it will be on 25 June 2021 that is Friday. From early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning, the full Moon will appear for about three days.

About Strawberry Supermoon

It has various nicknames and is also known as Honey Moon or Mead Moon because it occurred when honey was ready to be harvested from hives to make mead. Honey Moon is an old European name for June's full Moon. The word "honeymoon" traces back to at least the 1500s in Europe.

In the 1930s, the Maine Farmer's Almanac first published "Indian" names for the Full Moons.

According to Almanac, as the full Moon in June and the last full Moon of spring, the Algonquin tribes called the Strawberry Moon. This name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the northeastern United States.

According to NASA, some consider this full Moon as the Rose Moon. People believe that this name comes from the colour of the full Moon at this time of year. Also, as per some reports, the name comes from the roses that bloom at this time of the year.

How is the full Moon of June or Strawberry Moon formed?

As per NASA, the Moon orbit around the Earth is almost in the same plane as the orbit of the Earth around the Sun. Near the summer solstice, when the Sun appears highest in the sky then the full Moon opposite the Sun mainly appears lowest in the sky.

Mainly, for Europe's higher latitudes, the full Moon nearest the summer solstice shines through more atmosphere than at other times of the year. This may give the full Moon a reddish or rose colour, as it is the colour of the rising sun."

Explained: Why world's happiest country is seeking migrants?