What if LPG cylinder could come as easily as groceries online? Swiggy Instamart in partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is set to launch India's first on demand LPG cylinder service on quick commerce platform. Keep reading in detail.

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Launch India’s First On-Demand LPG Cylinder Delivery Service

Instead of waiting for the delivery for a very long time for delivery, consumers will now be able to get the cylinder from a quick commerce platform. Under the partnership, verified customers can order HP Gas LPG cylinders directly through the Swiggy Instamart app.

How Will the Service Work?

Customers simply need to open the Swiggy Instamart app, select the HP Gas LPG cylinder option, place the order using their registered details and receive the cylinder through the quick-commerce delivery network.