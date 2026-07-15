Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Launch India’s First On-Demand LPG Cylinder Delivery Service
Swiggy Instamart has partnered with HPCL to introduce India’s first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery through a quick-commerce platform. Know how the service works, cities covered and key details.
What if LPG cylinder could come as easily as groceries online? Swiggy Instamart in partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is set to launch India's first on demand LPG cylinder service on quick commerce platform. Keep reading in detail.
Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Launch India’s First On-Demand LPG Cylinder Delivery Service
Instead of waiting for the delivery for a very long time for delivery, consumers will now be able to get the cylinder from a quick commerce platform. Under the partnership, verified customers can order HP Gas LPG cylinders directly through the Swiggy Instamart app.
How Will the Service Work?
Customers simply need to open the Swiggy Instamart app, select the HP Gas LPG cylinder option, place the order using their registered details and receive the cylinder through the quick-commerce delivery network.
Which Cities Will Get the Service First?
The service will start in Bengaluru. Swiggy Instamart and HPCL have planned to expand the facility to more cities across India in the coming months.
HP Navya Launched
Tie-up between HPCL and Instamart has marked the debut of HPCL's new launch, 'HP Navya', a next-generation 10 kg composite LPG cylinder. One can easily order this cyclinder through Instamart app along with 5kg metal LPG cylinder.
Who Can Order an LPG Cylinder?
Initially, the service will be available to existing HP Gas customers whose addresses fall within the serviceable areas covered by Swiggy Instamart. Customers must have a valid LPG connection with HPCL to place an order through the platform.
What Are the Benefits for Consumers?
The new service offers several advantages faster access to LPG cylinders, convenient ordering through a mobile app, reduced waiting time for refills, improved customer experience and better availability during urgent requirements.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.