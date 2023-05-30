Thailand Open 2023: Schedule, Dates, Players, Results, Live Streaming Details

In some major news for badminton fans, the Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament is set to take place from May 30 to June 4 in Bangkok, Thailand. Several big-name Indian players like PV Sindhu , Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Sreekanth will be representing the country at the tournament.

A total of 76 singles players and 125 doubles teams from all over the world will compete at the Thailand Open 2023. It’s one of the most popular badminton tournaments in the world fans are looking forward to watching their favourite players in action. Check the complete details, schedule, Indian players, results, and live-streaming information here.

Thailand Open 2023 Defending Champions

Here are the details of the current champions of the Thailand Open 2023.

Men’s Singles: Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)

Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) Women’s Singles: Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei)

Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) Men’s Doubles: Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)

Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) Women’s Doubles: Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan)

Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan) Mixed Doubles: Zheng Shiwei/Huang Yaqiong (China)

Thailand Open 2023 Prize Money

The winners of the Thailand Open 2023 will win hefty prize money from a pool of $ 420,000. The winners of singles and doubles events will receive $31,500 (26 Lakh rupees) and $33,180 (27.4 lakh rupees) in prize money.

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finals Quarter-finals Last 16 Singles $31,500 $15,690 $6,090 $2,520 $1,470 Doubles $33,180 $15,690 $5,880 $3,045 $1,575

Thailand Open 2023 Schedule

Round 1 – May 30 and 31

– May 30 and 31 Round 2 – June 1

– June 1 Quarter-Final – June 2

– June 2 Semi-Final – June 3

– June 3 Final – June 4

Thailand Open 2023 Indian Badminton Squad

Men’s singles

Main draw: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s singles

Main draw: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Qualifiers: Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles

Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s doubles

Main draw: Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam

Qualifier: Palak Arora/Unnati Hooda

Mixed doubles

Qualifiers: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan

Where to watch Thailand Open 2023 in India?