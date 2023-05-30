Thailand Open 2023: Schedule, Dates, Players, Results, Live Streaming Details
In some major news for badminton fans, the Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament is set to take place from May 30 to June 4 in Bangkok, Thailand. Several big-name Indian players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Sreekanth will be representing the country at the tournament.
A total of 76 singles players and 125 doubles teams from all over the world will compete at the Thailand Open 2023. It’s one of the most popular badminton tournaments in the world fans are looking forward to watching their favourite players in action. Check the complete details, schedule, Indian players, results, and live-streaming information here.
Thailand Open 2023 Defending Champions
Here are the details of the current champions of the Thailand Open 2023.
- Men’s Singles: Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)
- Women’s Singles: Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei)
- Men’s Doubles: Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)
- Women’s Doubles: Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan)
- Mixed Doubles: Zheng Shiwei/Huang Yaqiong (China)
Thailand Open 2023 Prize Money
The winners of the Thailand Open 2023 will win hefty prize money from a pool of $ 420,000. The winners of singles and doubles events will receive $31,500 (26 Lakh rupees) and $33,180 (27.4 lakh rupees) in prize money.
|
Event
|
Winner
|
Finalist
|
Semi-finals
|
Quarter-finals
|
Last 16
|
Singles
|
$31,500
|
$15,690
|
$6,090
|
$2,520
|
$1,470
|
Doubles
|
$33,180
|
$15,690
|
$5,880
|
$3,045
|
$1,575
Thailand Open 2023 Schedule
- Round 1 – May 30 and 31
- Round 2– June 1
- Quarter-Final – June 2
- Semi-Final – June 3
- Final – June 4
Thailand Open 2023 Indian Badminton Squad
Men’s singles
Main draw: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kidambi Srikanth
Women’s singles
Main draw: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
Qualifiers: Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men’s doubles
Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala
Women’s doubles
Main draw: Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam
Qualifier: Palak Arora/Unnati Hooda
Mixed doubles
Qualifiers: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan
Where to watch Thailand Open 2023 in India?
The live games will be available to anyone on the JioCinema app and the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV. The live telecast of the Thailand Open 2023 will also be available on the Sports 18-1 TV channel in India.