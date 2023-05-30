Thailand Open 2023: Schedule, Dates, Players, Results, Live Streaming Details

Thailand Open 2023: The 35th edition of the Thailand Open will take place in Bangkok, Thailand from May 30 to June 4, and many Indian shuttlers will be participating. Check full details, schedule, dates, players, results and live streaming details of the 2023 Thailand Open here.
Thailand Open 2023
Thailand Open 2023

In some major news for badminton fans, the Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament is set to take place from May 30 to June 4 in Bangkok, Thailand. Several big-name Indian players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Sreekanth will be representing the country at the tournament.

A total of 76 singles players and 125 doubles teams from all over the world will compete at the Thailand Open 2023. It’s one of the most popular badminton tournaments in the world fans are looking forward to watching their favourite players in action. Check the complete details, schedule, Indian players, results, and live-streaming information here.

Related: French Open 2023: History, Schedule, Streaming, Broadcasting, Venue and More

Thailand Open 2023 Defending Champions

Here are the details of the current champions of the Thailand Open 2023.

  • Men’s Singles: Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)
  • Women’s Singles: Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei)
  • Men’s Doubles: Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)
  • Women’s Doubles: Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan)
  • Mixed Doubles: Zheng Shiwei/Huang Yaqiong (China)

Thailand Open 2023  Prize Money 

The winners of the Thailand Open 2023 will win hefty prize money from a pool of $ 420,000. The winners of singles and doubles events will receive $31,500 (26 Lakh rupees) and $33,180 (27.4 lakh rupees) in prize money.

Event

Winner

Finalist

Semi-finals

Quarter-finals

Last 16

Singles

$31,500

$15,690

$6,090

$2,520

$1,470

Doubles

$33,180

 $15,690

$5,880

$3,045

$1,575

Thailand Open 2023 Schedule

  • Round 1 – May 30 and 31
  • Round 2– June 1
  • Quarter-Final – June 2
  • Semi-Final –  June 3
  • Final – June 4

Thailand Open 2023 Indian Badminton Squad

Men’s singles

Main draw: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kidambi Srikanth 

Women’s singles

Main draw: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal 

Qualifiers: Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles

Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala 

Women’s doubles

Main draw: Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam

Qualifier: Palak Arora/Unnati Hooda 

Mixed doubles

Qualifiers: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan

Where to watch Thailand Open 2023 in India?

The live games will be available to anyone on the JioCinema app and the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV. The live telecast of the Thailand Open 2023 will also be available on the Sports 18-1 TV channel in India.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next