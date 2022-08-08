The Role Of US Navy 7th Fleet Amidst China-US Tensions And Its Supreme Powers

US-China Tensions Intensify: The US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and US routine patrols for “Free and open Indo-Pacific” have heated the temperatures between the two superpower nations, along with heightening difficulties for US forces.

As the tensions intensify, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chides China’s decision to break off relations with the U.S on essential issues including climate cooperation and military matters.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State also called China’s drills “significant escalations”, urged Beijing to back down, and warned China to not make matters worse. The use of the US Navy Fleet 7 was for surveillance of China’s activities.

Read on to know the powers of the US Navy Fleet 7. Also, know when all in history did America make use of the 7th Fleet.

Highlights:

- US Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan outrages China, which sees the act as Washington’s “hollowing out” from the One China Policy commitment.

- China concludes its 4-day military exercises off Taiwan’s coast on August 7.

- Beijing plans to cancel three-key dialogue mechanisms with Washington in retaliation to House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

- Pentagon commands the US- Navy 7th Fleet to remain stationed in the South China Sea for surveillance.

- Challenges for US Navy surge with Chinese threats. US officials, however, do not wish to escalate matters.

US Navy Fleet 7 Stationed In The South China Waters Amidst Recent US- China Tensions

1. The visit of US Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan was rightly expected to heat up the temperatures between US and China.

As a result, the US commanded its US Navy Fleet 7 to remain stationed at the South China sea under the operation of Aircraft Carrier USS Ronald Regan to inspect and handle the situation in case of any escalations from 4 to 7th August.

The decision was taken in the wake of China’s military drills in the Taiwan Strait.

2. Additionally, the US has deployed its Navy Fleet 7 in the Taiwan Strait. The nuclear-powered supercarrier, the Ronald Reagan Carrier, has the nation’s most advanced and celebrated F-35 fighter planes deployed.

The aircraft carrier is able to efficiently operate for more than 20 long years without the need to refuel it.

Moreover, several other advanced warships are also accompanied in the sea by the US.

Powers Of The US Navy Fleet 7

The US Navy Fleet 7 is undoubtedly one of the nation’s most prestigious warfare assets. The United States’ 3-star Navy Flag officer, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, has taken command of the Seventh Fleet, which is the States’ largest Navy forward-deployed fleet.

Comprising 150 warplanes and around 70 submarines and ships, the large fleet is out-and-out the best fleet to safeguard the hegemony’s interests with regard to the maritime domain. As large as twenty thousand sailors are all set at all times in the fleet.

The fleet carries the legacy in the waters of the Indian Ocean for over 75 long years since its inception with its activities spread across both the Pacific and Indian Ocean areas.

The fleet covers a phenomenal area of 124 million square kilometres. It shouldn’t be a surprise to know that the remarkable fleet consists of around 50 percent of the world’s total population.

Additionally, its regions of operation cover 36 nations!

China’s Reaction On The 7th Fleet This Time

It’s not the first of its time for the remarkable fleet to gall China. Yes, the present scenario marks the second time for the fleet to enter the South China waters.

This incident happened previously when China had sternly cautioned the US that the latter must stop any military cooperation with the island country, Taiwan.

This time, General Li Zuocheng, the chief of China’s Central Military Commission, apprised the US counterpart General Mark Milley that the dragon does not welcome agreement on matters affecting its core interests, specifically with regard to self-governing Taiwan.

China also claims that the US intends to increase its support base in the Asia-Pacific region by provoking those countries against Beijing. Amidst such heated tensions among the countries, America’s Seventh Fleet proves to be a robust stimulus for panic for the dragon.

Why Has US Navy 7th Fleet Always Received Focus Of International Attention?

The fleet gained prominence in the wake of the Indo-Pakistan war during the Cold War era. Now enjoying close relations, India and the US were not always allies to each other.

In the Cold War era, the former Soviet Union stood with India while America brought forward the 7th Fleet as a threat to India.

Recently, last year, the 7th Fleet gained some limelight again with its activities with regard to India.

Not more than a few months ago, the US Navy Seventh Fleet carried out an operation in the Indian Special Energy Zone, without the permission or consent of India.

The act was done near the Indian Lakshadweep group. India strongly resented the act and raised its objection to the same.