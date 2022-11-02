These math riddles are so fun, you might miss a meal for them!

If you are best friends with someone today who you hated at first glance, you might understand what we are trying to say.

Well, this reminds us of Math, the MOST HATED SUBJECT IN SCHOOL!

However, whether you hated math or loved it, you must have agreed that the most interesting and thought-provoking riddles all around the world contain numbers.











Indeed, math is an interesting subject. What makes it hard and hated is the heavy pressure on students to perform the best and score the highest marks.

While we can't change how report cards define students' caliber in many countries of the world, we can at least enjoy the true essence of an exciting subject like math with the help of some math riddles.







Here you go! Without wasting any further moments, dive deep into the math riddles.

And oh, for your ease, we have also provided the answers at the end.







Exciting Math Riddles with Answers

Math Riddle 1:

A number has three digits. The sum of the three digits equals 36 times this number.

Seven times the left digit plus 9 is equal to 5 times the sum of the two other digits.

8 times the second digit minus 9 is equal to the sum of the first and third.

Find the number.









Math Riddle 2:

A man dies of old age on his 25th birthday. How is this possible?







Math Riddle 3:

Hi, I am a number. Add me to me and multiply by 4.

Divide me by 8 and you will have me once more.

What is my value?







Oh dear fox, it's about to rain! Spot the fox and ask him to run under a shelter!

Math Riddle 4:

John asked a girl how old she was.

She said, “In 2 years I will be twice as old as I was 5 years ago.” How old is she?

Math Riddle 5:

There are several books on a bookshelf.

If one book is the 4th from the left and the 6th from the right, how many books are on the shelf?







Eager to check the answers? Scroll down!

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

A number has three digits. The sum of the three digits equals 36 times this number.

Seven times the left digit plus 9 is equal to 5 times the sum of the two other digits.

8 times the second digit minus 9 is equal to the sum of the first and third.

Find the number.







Answer: 324









Math Riddle 2:

A man dies of old age on his 25th birthday. How is this possible?







Answer: The man was born on 29th February.







Math Riddle 3:

Hi, I am a number. Add me to me and multiply by 4.

Divide me by 8 and you will have me once more.

What is my value?

Answer: You can take any number.







Math Riddle 3:

Hello friends, I am a number with a couple of friends, a quarter a dozen, and you’ll find me again.

What number am I?

Answer: The number 3.







Math Riddle 4:

John asked a girl how old she was.

She said, “In 2 years I will be twice as old as I was 5 years ago.” How old is she?

Answer: She was 12 years old.







Math Riddle 5:

There are several books on a bookshelf.

If one book is the 4th from the left and the 6th from the right, how many books are on the shelf?

Answer: There are 9 books on the shelf.







Forget whether you could crack them or not, didn't you simply enjoy the math riddles? So would you still hate math? Perhaps not!

Are you an animal lover? Prove your life by guessing the animals right!