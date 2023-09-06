September 6 is the 249th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 116 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover. It serves as a reminder of the continuous flow of history and the contributions of individuals and events that have left an indelible mark on our world.

ALSO READ| Today in History, 6 September: What Happened on this Day

Historical Events

Christopher Columbus’ Fleet Leaves Gomera, Canary Islands, 1492: In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Gomera in the Canary Islands, embarking on a voyage that would change the course of history.

Ferdinand Magellan’s Spanish Expedition Returns to Spain, 1522: In 1522, Ferdinand Magellan’s Spanish expedition aboard the Vitoria returned to Spain without their captain, having become the first to circumnavigate the earth.

Battle at Nördlingen, 1634: In 1634, the Battle of Nördlingen saw an Imperial-Spanish force led by Ferdinand of Hungary and Cardinal-Infante Ferdinand heavily defeat a combined Swedish and German protestant army led by Gustav Horn and Bernhard of Saxe-Weimar.

Globe Theatre Fire, 1642: In 1642, the English Long Parliament issued an Ordinance ordering the closure of London theatres, including the Globe Theatre, once part-owned by William Shakespeare.

King Charles II Hides in Oak Tree, 1651: In 1651, King Charles II of England spent a day hiding in an oak tree during his escape after losing the Battle of Worcester.

The Great Fire of London Extinguished, 1666: In 1666, after St. Paul’s Cathedral and much of the city had been burned down over four days, the Great Fire of London was finally extinguished.

Cherokee Nation Unites and Ratifies Constitution at Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 1839: In 1839, the Cherokee Nation united and ratified its constitution at Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

General Ulysses S. Grant Occupies Paducah, Kentucky, 1861: In 1861, General Ulysses S. Grant occupied Paducah, Kentucky.

Stonewall Jackson Occupies Frederick, Maryland, 1862: In 1862, Stonewall Jackson occupied Frederick, Maryland.

Frederick Douglass Becomes First US Black Delegate to National Convention, 1866: In 1866, Frederick Douglass became the first US black delegate to a national convention.

Lord Kitchener Destroys Mahdi’s Tomb in Omdurman, 1898: In 1898, Lord Kitchener destroyed Mahdi’s tomb in Omdurman.

US President William McKinley Shot by Leon Czolgosz in New York, 1901: In 1901, US President William McKinley was shot by Leon Czolgosz, an anarchist while visiting the Pan-American Exposition in New York.

Robert Peary Discovers North Pole Five Months Earlier Announced by New York Times Headline ,1909: In 1909 a New York Times headline announced that American explorer Robert Peary had discovered the North Pole five months earlier.

First Battle of Marne Begins Preventing German Advance on Paris till September 12th,1914: In 1914 during World War I the First Battle of Marne began. French and British forces prevented the German advance on Paris until September 12th.

First True Supermarket Piggly Wiggly Opened by Clarence Saunders in Memphis Tennessee ,1916: In 1916 Clarence Saunders opened first true supermarket - Piggly Wiggly - in Memphis Tennessee.

Assassination Attempt on Benito Mussolini Fails,1924: In 1924 an assassination attempt on Benito Mussolini failed.

USSR Signs Briand-Kellogg-pact,1928: In 1928 USSR signed Briand-Kellogg-pact.

Democratically Elected Argentine President Hipólito Yrigoyen Deposed in Military Coup,1930: In 1930 democratically elected Argentine president Hipólito Yrigoyen was deposed in a military coup.

Konrad Adenauer’s CDU Wins Elections in German Federal Republic,1953: In 1953 Konrad Adenauer’s CDU won elections in German Federal Republic.

British Prime Minister Edward Heath Meets with Irish Prime Minister,1971: In 1971 British Prime Minister Edward Heath met with Irish Prime Minister/Taoiseach Jack Lynch at Chequers in England to discuss the situation in Northern Ireland. That same year William Craig and Ian Paisley spoke at a rally in Belfast before a crowd of approximately 20,000 people and called for the establishment of a third force to defend Ulster.

Senate Ethics Committee Votes for Expulsion of Bob Packwood,1995:In1995 Senate Ethics Committee voted for expulsion of Bob Packwood on grounds of sexual and official misconduct.

Barack Obama Accepts Democratic Nomination for US President,2012:In2012 Barack Obama accepted the Democratic nomination for US President.

Catalonia’s Parliament Passes Law to Allow Referendum on Independence from Spain,2017:In2017 Catalonia’s parliament passed a law to allow a referendum on independence from Spain.

Mother Teresa Declared Co-patron Saint of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Calcutta Alongside St. Francis Xavier, 2017 recent history Mother Teresa was declared co-patron saint of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Calcutta alongside St. Francis Xavier.

Approximately 100,000 People Demonstrate Against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Amid Month-long Protests Against His Re-election,2020:In2020 Approximately 100,000 people demonstrated against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko amid month-long protests against his re-election.

Birthdays

Marquis de Lafayette, 1757-1834: Marquis de Lafayette, an American patriot and French revolutionary, was born in Chavaniac, France in 1757.

John Dalton, 1766-1844: John Dalton, an English physicist and chemist who developed the atomic theory of matter and researched colour blindness, was born in Eaglesfield, England in 1766.

Jane Addams, 1860-1935: Jane Addams, an American pacifist, social activist, feminist, author, and co-founder of the ACLU (Nobel Prize for Peace, 1931), was born in Cedarville, Illinois in 1860.

Joseph P. Kennedy, 1888-1969: Joseph P. Kennedy, an American businessman, diplomat and father of JFK, RFK and Teddy, was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1888.

Roger Waters, 1943-: Roger Waters, an English rock bassist and vocalist (Pink Floyd, 1964-85, 2005 - “Another Brick in the Wall”), was born in Cambridge, England in 1943.

Jane Curtin, 1947-: Jane Curtin, an American actress (SNL: Kate & Allie; 3rd Rock From the Sun), was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1947.

Sylvester James Jr., 1947-1988: Sylvester James Jr., an American singer-songwriter, was born in Watts, Los Angeles, California in 1947.

Idris Elba, 1972-: Idris Elba, an English actor (The Wire, Luther), was born in London, England in 1972.

Music, Film And TV

Music Premiere: In 1791, Mozart’s opera “La Clemenza di Tito” premiered in Prague. The opera was commissioned by the Estates of Bohemia for the coronation of Leopold II as King of Bohemia.

Film Release: In 1935, “Steamboat Round the Bend” was released in theatres. The film was directed by John Ford and starred Will Rogers, who died in a plane crash weeks before the film’s release.

Film Premiere: In 1954, “La Strada” premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film was directed by Federico Fellini and starred Anthony Quinn. It won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1956.

Rock and Roll: In 1963, Jerry Lee Lewis left Sun Records, the label that launched his career. He signed with Smash Records, a subsidiary of Mercury Records.

Broadway Musical: In 1969, “Cabaret” closed at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City after 1,166 performances and eight Tony Awards. The musical was based on the play “I Am a Camera” by John Van Druten, which was adapted from the novel “Goodbye to Berlin” by Christopher Isherwood.

Surprise Appearance: In 1976, Frank Sinatra made a surprise appearance on Jerry Lewis’ 11th Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon. He brought along Dean Martin, who had not shared a stage with Lewis in 20 years. The reunion was orchestrated by Sinatra and Lewis’ mutual friend, Frank Ross.

Amadeus: In 1984, “Amadeus” premiered in Los Angeles. The film was based on the play by Peter Shaffer, which dramatized the rivalry between composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. The film was directed by Milos Forman and starred Tom Hulce as Mozart. It won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Lawsuit: In 1994, actor Jackson Pinckney was awarded $487,000 for being partially blinded by Jean-Claude Van Damme during the filming of “Cyborg”. Pinckney claimed that Van Damme had deviated from the choreographed fight scene and struck him in the eye with a prop knife.

Famous Publication: In 2006, “New Moon” was published by Little Brown. It was the second book in Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight Saga”, which followed the romance between human Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen. The book sold 5.3 million copies in 2015.

Sports

Boxing History: In 1920, Jack Dempsey knocked out Billy Miske in three rounds to retain his heavyweight boxing title. The fight was the first radio broadcast of a prizefight. It was also Miske’s last fight before he died of kidney disease in 1924.

Baseball Record: In 1953, Roy Campanella set a record for home runs by a catcher at 38. He played for the Brooklyn Dodgers and won three National League MVP awards. He was also one of the first African-American players to break the colour barrier in baseball.

Tennis Defection: In 1975, Czech tennis star Martina Navratilova asked for US political asylum in New York City during the US Open. She had won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon earlier that year. She went on to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time, winning 18 singles and 31 doubles Grand Slam titles.

Baseball Retirement: In 1982, the Pittsburgh Pirates retired Willie Stargell’s number 8. Stargell was a Hall of Fame slugger who led the Pirates to two World Series championships in 1971 and 1979. He was known as “Pops” and “the leader of the Family” by his teammates.

Baseball Streak: In 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record of playing in 2,130 consecutive games. Ripken played for the Baltimore Orioles and surpassed Gehrig’s mark on September 6th. He extended his streak to 2,632 games before ending it in 1998.

Tennis Disqualification: In 2020, world number one tennis player Novak Đoković was sensationally disqualified from the US Open in the fourth round after hitting a ball in frustration that struck a line judge. He was trailing Pablo Carreño Busta 5-6 in the first set when the incident occurred.

Deaths

William Allen (1704-1780): He was an American loyalist, Chief Justice of the Province of Pennsylvania and Mayor of Philadelphia. He was also a wealthy merchant and landowner who founded the town of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Gertrude Lawrence (1898-1952): She was an English actress and musical performer who starred in many West End and Broadway shows. She was best known for her collaborations with Noël Coward, such as “Private Lives” and “Blithe Spirit”. She also won a Tony Award for playing Anna Leonowens in “The King and I”.

Margaret Sanger (1879-1966): She was an American nurse, birth control activist and feminist who founded the American Birth Control League, which later became Planned Parenthood. She also coined the term “birth control” and advocated for women’s reproductive rights.

Tom Fogerty (1941-1990): He was an American rock musician who was a founding member of Creedence Clearwater Revival. He played rhythm guitar and sang backup vocals for the band, which had hits such as “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising”. He left the band in 1971 and pursued a solo career.

Nicky Hopkins (1944-1994): He was a British rock session pianist who played with many famous bands and artists, such as The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, The Beatles, John Lennon, Quicksilver Messenger Service and others. He was known for his distinctive style and versatility.

Akira Kurosawa (1910-1998): He was a Japanese film director and screenwriter who is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. He directed 30 films, including classics such as “Rashomon”, “Seven Samurai”, “Yojimbo”, “Throne of Blood” and “Ran”. He won an Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1990.

Art Modell (1925-2012): He was an American businessman who owned the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. He was also a pioneer of the National Football League’s television contracts and revenue sharing. He was controversial for relocating the Browns to Baltimore in 1996.

Burt Reynolds (1936-2018): He was an American actor who starred in many films and TV shows, such as “Deliverance”, “Smokey and the Bandit”, “The Cannonball Run”, “Boogie Nights” and “Evening Shade”. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1997.

Abdul Qadir (1955-2019): He was a Pakistani cricket spin bowler who played in 67 Tests and took 236 wickets. He was known for his mastery of the googly and the leg break. He also served as the chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2009.

Robert Mugabe (1924-2019): He was a Zimbabwean revolutionary and politician who served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and as President from 1988 to 2017. He led the country’s independence movement from British colonial rule and initially implemented social reforms. However, he later became an authoritarian ruler who faced criticism for human rights violations, economic mismanagement and corruption.

Jean-Paul Belmondo (1933-2021): He was a French actor who rose to fame in the New Wave cinema movement of the 1960s. He starred in films such as “Breathless”, “Pierrot le Fou”, “Le Doulos” and “Le Magnifique”. He was also known for performing his stunts in action films.

ALSO READ|