Today in History, 7 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 7 May: The week has almost come to an end and we know that you might be spending your weekend preparing for the next day. While you make the most of your day, we are here to update your knowledge about today. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when the American Medical Association was organized, Mother's Day was established by the US Congress, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the highest-grossing Indian film to earn $120 million and more. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1355, more than 100 Jews of Toledo were assassinated by the Count Henry of Trastamara.

In 1579, the Congress of Cologne was formed in the Netherlands.

In 1644, Louis XIV of France inaugurated the Palace of Versailles.

In 1700, William Penn started regular meetings for African freedom activists.

In 1718, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville founded New Orleans.

In 1727, Empress Catherine I of Russia expelled Jews from Ukraine.

In 1789, the first American Presidential inaugural ball was held.

In 1800, the Indiana Territory was organized.

In 1847, the American Medical Association was organized.

In 1914, Mother's Day was established by the US Congress.

Sports Events Today

In 1922, the Belgian soccer team defeated the Netherlands by 1-2.

In 1945, the formation of the US Negro Baseball League was announced by Branch Rickey

In 1991, Haryana defeated Bombay in the Ranji Cricket Trophy final by 2 runs.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1947, the American drama series, ‘Kraft Television Theater’ premiered on NBC.

In 2011, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ premiered.

In 2017, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ became the highest-grossing Indian film to earn $120 million.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1873 John Stuart Mill was a British philosopher, economist, and political theorist whose philosophy was based on the idea of individual liberty and the importance of rational thought. 2 1908 Ludovic Halévy was a French author and playwright who was awarded the Legion of Honor for his contributions to French literature and culture. 3 1940 George Lansbury was a British politician and social reformer who served as a leader of the Labour Party from 1932 to 1935. 4 2000 Douglas Fairbanks Jr. was an American actor, producer, and businessman best remembered for his roles in ‘The Prisoner of Zenda’ and ‘Gunga Din’

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1861 Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali poet, philosopher, and musician who became the first Asian to win a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. 2 1901 Gary Cooper was an American actor best known for his performances in movies such as ‘High Noon’, ‘Sergeant York’ and ‘Mr. Deeds Goes to Town. 3 1922 Darren McGavin was an American actor and director best known for his roles in movies such as ‘The Natural and ‘Summertime’. 4 1999 Lily-Rose Depp is a French-American actress who made her debut in 2014 with the movie ‘Tusk’ and went on to star in several other films.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 7th May. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

Also Read: Today in History (5th May)

Today in History (6th May)