Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete List of Winners from India

India has shown a spectacular performance at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo. This year’s performance has been India’s personal best. This year's list is no doubt a longer one than previous years and is a proof that as the Government is investing in the players, the medal tally is rising for the country. Take a look at the Winners of Tokyo Olympics 2020 from India below.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Winners from India

Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Throw Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting PV Sindhu: Badminton Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing Men's Hockey Team Ravi Dahiya: Wrestling Bajrang Punia: Wrestling

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Winners: Details

Neeraj Chopra: Neeraj Chopra won the first ever Gold in athletics from India. He won at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Javelin throw with the best winning throw of 87.58 metres in the final to win the gold.

The second place holder was Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely won the bronze medal. Neeraj won the first ever Gold medal at the Olympics since Abhinav Bindra's win at the Beijing Olympics 2008.

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Mirabai Chanu: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She lifted the total weight of 202 kilograms in the Women's category of 49 kgs. Chanu lost to Hou Zhihui of China who won the Gold medal. She was way ahead of Indonesia's Windy Aisah who won Bronze. She won the second medal in weightlifting for India ever. Previously the medal in this category has been won by Karnam Malleswari. She won the medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gPtdhpA28z — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

PV Sindhu: PV Sindhu has won the second medal at the Olympics this year including the Bronze she has won at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won Silver medal at Rio Olympics 2016. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao by 21-13, 21-15 for the Bronze medal.

Congratulations on winning medals at consecutive #Olympics Games, @Pvsindhu1. May you keep achieving your goals and winning medals for our country! 🇮🇳🏸🥉#Tokyo2020 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 1, 2021

Lovlina Borgohain: Lovina Borghain is an Indian boxer who has won a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 this year. She is the third only Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics and won in the Women's Welterweight (64-69 kg) event. She is the third India after Vijender Singha nd MC Mary Kom to win in the Boxing category. This year she lost to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey to win the Bronze.

Ravi Dahiya: Ravi Dahiya has won a Silver medal in Wrestling (Freestyle) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He won in the 57 kg weight category. He also has won a Bronze medal in 2019 World Wrestling Championships and is a two time Asian champion. This year he lost the final bout to ROC's Zavur Uguev by 4-7. Uguev faced a great challenger in Dahiya who pushed him to his limits in the entire match.

I would like to thank all my countrymen wholeheartedly for the love & support I have rec'd. I dedicate our olympic silver medal to all the families of the corona virus victims & the corona warriors - they are our real heroes and I salute them with utmost respect. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2boFjRymEW — Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60) August 7, 2021

Bajrang Punia: Bajrang Punia is the only Indian wrestler to have won three medals in the World Wrestling Championships. He plays inthe 65 kg weight category and has won the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 this year. He defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in men's category and lost to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the semi finals of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

मैं टोक्यो 2020 ओलंपिक में भारत का ध्वजवाहक बनने के अवसर के लिए भारत के लोगों को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं। मैं वादा करता हूं कि मैं अपने देश का झंडा ऊंचा रखने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करता रहूंगा। 🇮🇳 जय हिन्द 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pBkG1wiNlg — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 9, 2021

Indian Hockey Team (Men's): Indian Men Hockey team has won a medal at the Olympics after 4 decades. This year has been a splendid performance by the men in blue. They defeated Germany in a 5-4 comeback match victory. This helped them clinch the bronze medal at the Olympics after 41 years to be precise. Last medal was won by India at Moscow Olympic s in 1980.

