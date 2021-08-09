Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete List of Winners from India

India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been commendable this year with lots of medals and good performances pouring in . Even though those who did not win medals, showed greatest of the efforts which has been praised world wide. Take a look at the list of Olympic medal holders this year.
India has shown a spectacular performance at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo. This year’s performance has been India’s personal best.  This year's list is no doubt a longer one than previous years and is a proof that as the Government is investing in the players, the medal tally is rising for the country. Take a look at the Winners of Tokyo Olympics 2020 from India below. 

Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Winners from India

  1. Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Throw
  2. Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting
  3. PV Sindhu: Badminton
  4. Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing
  5. Men's Hockey Team
  6. Ravi Dahiya: Wrestling 
  7. Bajrang Punia: Wrestling

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Winners: Details

Neeraj Chopra: Neeraj Chopra won the first ever Gold in athletics from India. He won at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Javelin throw with the best winning throw of 87.58 metres in the final to win the gold. 

The second place holder was Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely won the bronze medal. Neeraj won the first ever Gold medal at the Olympics since Abhinav Bindra's win at the Beijing Olympics 2008. 

Mirabai Chanu: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She lifted the total weight of 202 kilograms in the Women's category of 49 kgs. Chanu lost to Hou Zhihui of China who won the Gold medal. She was way ahead of Indonesia's Windy Aisah who won Bronze. She won the second medal in weightlifting for India ever. Previously the medal in this category has been won by Karnam Malleswari. She won the medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. 

PV Sindhu: PV Sindhu has won the second medal at the Olympics this year including the Bronze she has won at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won Silver medal at Rio Olympics 2016. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao by 21-13, 21-15 for the Bronze medal.

Ravi Dahiya: Ravi Dahiya has won a Silver medal in Wrestling (Freestyle) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He won in the 57 kg weight category. He also has won a Bronze medal in 2019 World Wrestling Championships and is a two time Asian champion. This year he lost the final bout to ROC's Zavur Uguev by 4-7. Uguev faced a great challenger in Dahiya who pushed him to his limits in the entire match. 

Bajrang Punia: Bajrang Punia is the only Indian wrestler to have won three medals in the World Wrestling Championships. He plays inthe 65 kg weight category and has won the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 this year. He defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in men's category and lost to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the semi finals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. 

Indian Hockey Team (Men's): Indian Men Hockey team has won a medal at the Olympics after 4 decades. This year has been a splendid performance by the men in blue. They defeated Germany in a 5-4 comeback match victory. This helped them clinch the bronze medal at the Olympics after 41 years to be precise.  Last medal was won by India at Moscow Olympic s in 1980. 

