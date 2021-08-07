GK Quiz on Tokyo Olympics 2021: Karate
Karate is a sport that was previously not contested in the Olympics. This sport has made its debut in the year 2021. Take a look at the questions below.
Take a look at the questions below based on the Olympics held in Tokyo 2020. The quiz has questions based on Karate.
- Which of the following sports is making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?
- Karate
- Swimming 100 m
- Race 50 km
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: Karate will make its first appearance on the Games programme at Tokyo 2020, with men and women competing in kata (forms) and kumite (sparring) events at the Nippon Budokan.
- Karate originated in?
- Korea
- Japan
- China
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: Karate is a martial art that originated in Okinawa, Japan.
- Which Dynasty saw the origin of Karate?
- Ryukyu Dynasty
- Yamato Dynasty
- Asuka Dynasty
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: Karate is a martial art that originated in Okinawa during the Ryukyu Dynasty period.
- What is a karate practitioner called?
- Karateka
- Karatekar
- Karoto
- Karito
Ans. a
Explanation: A karate practitioner is called a karateka.
- What are the colours of the Olympics rings?
- Blue
- Black
- Yellow
- All of the above
Ans. d
Explanation: Blue, yellow, black, green and red are the colours of the Olympic Rings
- What do the Olympic rings represent?
- Africa and Americas
- Asia and Europe
- Oceania
- All of the above
Ans. d
Explanation: The Olympic rings represent Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania
