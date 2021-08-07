GK Quiz on Tokyo Olympics 2021: Karate

Take a look at the questions below based on the Olympics held in Tokyo 2020. The quiz has questions based on Karate.

Which of the following sports is making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Karate Swimming 100 m Race 50 km None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Karate will make its first appearance on the Games programme at Tokyo 2020, with men and women competing in kata (forms) and kumite (sparring) events at the Nippon Budokan.

Karate originated in?

Korea Japan China None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Karate is a martial art that originated in Okinawa, Japan.

Which Dynasty saw the origin of Karate?

Ryukyu Dynasty Yamato Dynasty Asuka Dynasty None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Karate is a martial art that originated in Okinawa during the Ryukyu Dynasty period.

What is a karate practitioner called?

Karateka Karatekar Karoto Karito

Ans. a

Explanation: A karate practitioner is called a karateka.

What are the colours of the Olympics rings?

Blue Black Yellow All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: Blue, yellow, black, green and red are the colours of the Olympic Rings

What do the Olympic rings represent?

Africa and Americas Asia and Europe Oceania All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The Olympic rings represent Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania

