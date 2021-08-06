Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GK Quiz on Tokyo Olympics Swimming

Take the following GK Quiz based on swimming at the Olympic games at Tokyo 2020. The quiz would help the students preparing for various competitive exams.
Created On: Aug 6, 2021 04:00 IST
Modified On: Aug 5, 2021 19:30 IST
Olympics Swimming Quiz
Olympics Swimming Quiz

Swimming has been an engaging sport in the Olympics. Many countries compete in this category and India's swimming contestant is Sanjan Prakash. Take the following quiz below to test your knowledge about the sport and Olympics here 

  1. Since which year has swimming at the Summer Olympics begun?
  1. 1912
  2. 1918
  3. 1920
  4. 1904

Ans. a

Explanation: Swimming for women has been a sport at every modern Summer Olympics since 1912. 

  1. Which is the highest number of Olympic medal contested sports at the Olympics?
  1. Swimming
  2. Athletics
  3. Archery
  4. None of the above 

Ans. b

Explanation: The highest number of Olympic medals contested is for the sport of Athletics. 

  1. Which country has the record for highest number of medals in Swimming at the Olympics?
  1. USA
  2. Australia
  3. Germany
  4. China 

Ans. a

Explanation: USA in all has 609 medals in the sport of swimming at the Olympics 

  1. In the earliest Olympics, the competition of swimming was held in which of the following water bodies?
  1. Mediterranean Sea
  2. Seine
  3. Swimming pool
  4. Both a and b

Ans.d

Explanation: In the first four Olympics, competitions were not held in pools, but rather in open water (1896, the Mediterranean Sea; 1900, the Seine; 1904, an artificial lake; 1906, the Mediterranean).

  1. The only time when the Swimming Olympic races were measured in yards was?
  1. 1900
  2. 1904
  3. 1908
  4. 1912

Ans. b

Explanation: The 1904 Olympics' races were the only ones ever measured in yards, instead of the usual metres. 

  1. Which of the following statements is/are true about Summer Olympics Swimming?

i) In 1904 the swimming pools started the contest in 50 m pool with marked lanes

ii) A 100-metre pool was built for the 1908 Olympics 

  1. Only i
  2. Only ii
  3. Both i and ii
  4. None of the above 

Ans. b

Explanation: The 1924 Olympics were the first to use the standard 50 metre pool with marked lanes. In the freestyle, swimmers originally dove from the pool walls.

  1. In which year did the swimming marathon of 10 km at the Olympics start?
  1. 1996
  2. 1992
  3. 2008
  4. 2012

Ans. c

Explanation: Starting in 2008, both men and women compete in 10 km open water marathon swim events.

GK Quiz on Tokyo Olympics Wrestling
Comment ()

Related Categories

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next

    Post Comment

    7 + 2 =
    Post

    Comments