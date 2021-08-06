GK Quiz on Tokyo Olympics Swimming

Swimming has been an engaging sport in the Olympics. Many countries compete in this category and India's swimming contestant is Sanjan Prakash. Take the following quiz below to test your knowledge about the sport and Olympics here

Since which year has swimming at the Summer Olympics begun?

1912 1918 1920 1904

Ans. a

Explanation: Swimming for women has been a sport at every modern Summer Olympics since 1912.

Which is the highest number of Olympic medal contested sports at the Olympics?

Swimming Athletics Archery None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The highest number of Olympic medals contested is for the sport of Athletics.

Which country has the record for highest number of medals in Swimming at the Olympics?

USA Australia Germany China

Ans. a

Explanation: USA in all has 609 medals in the sport of swimming at the Olympics

In the earliest Olympics, the competition of swimming was held in which of the following water bodies?

Mediterranean Sea Seine Swimming pool Both a and b

Ans.d

Explanation: In the first four Olympics, competitions were not held in pools, but rather in open water (1896, the Mediterranean Sea; 1900, the Seine; 1904, an artificial lake; 1906, the Mediterranean).

The only time when the Swimming Olympic races were measured in yards was?

1900 1904 1908 1912

Ans. b

Explanation: The 1904 Olympics' races were the only ones ever measured in yards, instead of the usual metres.

Which of the following statements is/are true about Summer Olympics Swimming?

i) In 1904 the swimming pools started the contest in 50 m pool with marked lanes

ii) A 100-metre pool was built for the 1908 Olympics

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The 1924 Olympics were the first to use the standard 50 metre pool with marked lanes. In the freestyle, swimmers originally dove from the pool walls.

In which year did the swimming marathon of 10 km at the Olympics start?

1996 1992 2008 2012

Ans. c

Explanation: Starting in 2008, both men and women compete in 10 km open water marathon swim events.

