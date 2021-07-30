Lovlina Borgohain in semi-finals, assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: All you need to know

Tokyo Olympics 2020: After beating former World Champion Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals, Olympics debutant Lovlina Borgohain assured India of another medal in the women’s 69kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on 30 July 2021.

Lovlina Borgohain will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-finals. Even if she loses, Borgohain will take the bronze medal home. This will be India’s second medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Mirabai Chanu’s silver in weightlifting. Among Indian boxers, she is third only to Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012) to win a medal at Olympics.

The 23-year-old Assam boxer fighting from the red corner won her bout by a 4:1 split decision at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena.

Up against an opponent, Lovlina Borgohain looked to go on the offensive early. She landed a few body blows, left jab and hook combo towards the beginning of the first round but Chen Nien-chin responded with some smouldering rights of her own towards the end.

The judges ruled the opening round 3:2 in favour of Lovlina Borgohain.

With the Chinese Taipei boxer trying more offensive moves to seize the advantage in the second round, Lovlina Borgohain used her height to keep her distant and snuck in some effective scoring punches at opportune moments.

It was a clean sweep for her in the judges’ end-of-round scorecards.

With Chen needing an overwhelming third round to flip the script, Lovlina Borgohain stuck to her counter-attacking gameplan and focused on negating Chen’s desperate attacks in the final three minutes to emerge triumphantly.

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medalist, was laid low by COVID-19 last year due to which she missed a training trip to Europe. She screamed out loud after the referee raised her hand.

She started her career as a kickboxer before Sports Authority of India's Padum Boro, while scouting for talent in Assam's Golaghat district, noticed her. He introduced her to boxing and she mastered the game by winning bronze in her debut world championship in 2018 and another bronze in 2019. She is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze winner.

