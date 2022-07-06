Top 10 Countries By Longest Railway Networks
Following is the list of Top 10 Countries By Longest Railway Networks as per International Union of Railways, 2022.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Value
|
Date of Info
|
1
|
United States
|
257,560
|
2022
|
2
|
China
|
150,000
|
2022
|
3
|
Russia
|
85,600
|
2022
|
4
|
India
|
70,225
|
2022
|
5
|
Canada
|
49,422
|
2022
|
6
|
Germany
|
40,682
|
2022
|
7
|
Argentina
|
36,966
|
2022
|
8
|
Australia
|
33,270
|
2022
|
9
|
Brazil
|
30,122
|
2022
|
10
|
France
|
29,273
|
2022
This entry states the total route length of the railway network and of its component parts by gauge: broad, standard, narrow, and dual.
FAQ
Q1. Which country has the world’s longest railway network?
United States
Q2. What is the route length of US rail network?
The US rail network has a route length of 257,560 KM
Q3. What is the route length of China’s rail network?
China’s railway route length is over 150,000 KM making it the second largest railway network in the world
Q4. What is the route length of Russia’s rail network?
Russia’s railway route length is 85,600 KM making it the third largest railway network in the world
Q5. How many passengers does the Indian railway network transports on a daily basis?
The Indian railway network includes a route length of 70,225 KM with a daily passenger count of 24 million passengers, according to IBEF
