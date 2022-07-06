Top 10 Countries By Longest Railway Networks

Following is the list of Top 10 Countries By Longest Railway Networks as per International Union of Railways, 2022.

Rank

Country

Value

Date of Info

1

United States

257,560

2022

2

China

150,000

2022

3

Russia

85,600

2022

4

India

70,225

2022

5

Canada

49,422

2022

6

Germany

40,682

2022

7

Argentina

36,966

2022

8

Australia

33,270

2022

9

Brazil

30,122

2022

10

France

29,273

2022

This entry states the total route length of the railway network and of its component parts by gauge: broadstandardnarrow, and dual.

FAQ

Q1. Which country has the world’s longest railway network?

United States

Q2. What is the route length of US rail network?

The US rail network has a route length of 257,560 KM

Q3. What is the route length of China’s rail network?

China’s railway route length is over 150,000 KM making it the second largest railway network in the world

Q4. What is the route length of Russia’s rail network?

Russia’s railway route length is 85,600 KM making it the third largest railway network in the world

Q5. How many passengers does the Indian railway network transports on a daily basis?

The Indian railway network includes a route length of 70,225 KM with a daily passenger count of 24 million passengers, according to IBEF
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
