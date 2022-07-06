Following is the list of Top 10 Countries By Longest Railway Networks as per International Union of Railways, 2022.

Rank Country Value Date of Info 1 United States 257,560 2022 2 China 150,000 2022 3 Russia 85,600 2022 4 India 70,225 2022 5 Canada 49,422 2022 6 Germany 40,682 2022 7 Argentina 36,966 2022 8 Australia 33,270 2022 9 Brazil 30,122 2022 10 France 29,273 2022

This entry states the total route length of the railway network and of its component parts by gauge: broad, standard, narrow, and dual.