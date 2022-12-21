Top 10 Liveable Cities In The World 2022

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis wing of the Economist Group, has ranked the liveability of over 172 cities in the world. There are many factors that affect the liveability of a city. The rankings are based on five major parameters:

1. Healthcare (20%)

2. Culture and Environment (25%)

3. Stability (25%)

4. Education (10%)

5. Infrastructure (20%)

Vienna tops our ranking as the most liveable city in the world for a second consecutive year. It comes first out of the 140 cities surveyed with an almost ideal score of 99.1. For the full rankings visit: https://t.co/3Kqmp5lwXc pic.twitter.com/U0YgkaGMjd — Economist Intelligence: EIU (@TheEIU) September 4, 2019

Vienna has topped the Global Liveability Index once again with a whopping score of 99.1. The Austrian capital is again at the top of the list due to its economic stability, strong infrastructure, access to quality healthcare, and abundance of cultural and recreational options. While many of the most livable cities among the 172 cities on the list are in Europe, three cities in the top 10 are from Canada.

The only city from Asia that made the cut into the top 10 is Japan's Osaka.

For this year's ranking, 33 new cities were added to the list, of which one-third are from China. Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was excluded from the index because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here is the list of the 10 most liveable cities in the world as of 2022:

1. Vienna

Country: Austria

Score: 99.1

2. Copenhagen

Country: Denmark

Score: 98.0

3. Zurich

Country: Switzerland

Score: 96.3

3. Calgary

Country: Canada

Score: 96.3

5. Vancouver

Country: Canada

Score: 96.1

6. Geneva

Country: Switzerland

Score: 95.9



7. Frankfurt

Country: Germany

Score: 95.7

8. Toronto

Country: Canada

Score: 95.4

9. Amsterdam

Country: Netherlands

Score: 95.3

10. Osaka

Country: Japan

Score: 95.1

10. Melbourne

Country: Australia

Score: 95.1

As scores for culture and environment, education, and healthcare increase globally, the average index has recovered to 73.6, up from 69.1 a year ago. The index, nevertheless, is still below the pre-pandemic average of 75.9.

Cities in Western Europe made the highest gains in this year's edition. For instance, Germany's Frankfurt jumped up 32 places in a single year and ranked 7th on the 2022 index. As a result of the war, cities in Eastern Europe, mostly near Ukraine, plummeted in the rankings. Additionally, Wellington and Auckland, two cities in New Zealand and Australia, dropped 46 and 33 spots, respectively.

Owing to the invasion of Ukraine, Russian cities witnessed a significant downfall in their rankings; Moscow dropped 15 positions and St. Petersburg fell by 13 positions.

Syria's Damascus was ranked at the bottom, making it the least liveable city out of 172 cities. Other cities at the bottom of the list include Iran's Tehran, Cameroon's Douala, Zimbabwe's Harare, Bangladesh's Dhaka, Papua New Guinea's Port Moresby, Pakistan's Karachi, Algeria's Algiers, Libya's Tripoli, and Nigeria's Lagos.

